Boise State, Mountain West lose postseason football option as Poinsettia Bowl folds

The San Diego-based Poinsettia Bowl, where the Boise State football team has played twice with mixed success, is dropping the game, organizers announced Wednesday.
“College football and the bowl game structure has gone through major changes through the years and our board feels the time is right to focus our efforts on one postseason game,” Mark Neville, executive director of the San Diego Bowl Game Association, said in a released statement.
The association will continue to host the Holiday Bowl.
A Mountain West team has played in the Poinsettia Bowl for five straight seasons, including Boise State’s 55-7 victory over Northern Illinois in 2015. The Broncos also played in the 2008 game, losing to TCU 17-16.
“We were aware today’s announcement from the San Diego County Credit Union Poinsettia Bowl was a possibility,’’ Mountain West Commissioner Craig Thompson said. “While we are disappointed by the decision, the Mountain West is thankful for the tremendous relationship we’ve enjoyed with the bowl game. The city of San Diego and the Poinsettia Bowl were outstanding hosts and provided a first-class experience for several MW institutions over 12 seasons.
“The Poinsettia Bowl is one of six postseason games the Mountain West has been a part of creating during its 18-year history. We are well-versed in the bowl space and are already in the process of vetting future options to ensure postseason opportunities for our student-athletes.”
The San Diego Bowl Game Association said it is dropping the Poinsettia Bowl and opening discussions with baseball’s Padres about playing the Holiday Bowl at Petco Park in case the city closes Qualcomm Stadium after 2018.
The announcement is a result of the Chargers moving its NFL franchise to Los Angeles. That prompted San Diego to begin considering closing aging Qualcomm Stadium rather than continue with costly maintenance.
San Diego State’s football program could be in peril if Qualcomm closes after 2018. However, a private group on Monday announced plans for a smaller stadium that could host an MLS team and the Aztecs. If necessary, SDSU might be able to play a few seasons at Petco Park.
The Poinsettia Bowl lasted 12 years. It was started to help fill hotel rooms before Christmas.
