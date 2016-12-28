Boise State QB Brett Rypien after Cactus Bowl loss

Boise State running back Jeremy McNichols officially announced, with coach Bryan Harsin, that he will not return next season and instead enter the NFL Draft. The announcement came Monday, Dec. 26, 2016 during media day prior to the Broncos' game with Baylor in the Cactus Bowl in Phoenix.
The Rams beat the Vandals in a charity bowling match on Monday at Pinz in Meridian, kicking off festivities for the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, but Patrick Johnson (72) and Desmond Banks provided two of Idaho's three strikes on the evening.