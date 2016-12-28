How Boise State and Baylor scored their points during the 2016 Cactus Bowl

Boise State
0
6
0
6—12
Baylor
7
14
3
7—31
FIRST QUARTER
Baylor—KD Cannon 30 pass from Zach Smith (Chris Callahan kick), 5:53. Key plays: Despite two penalties on the drive, the Bears drove mostly at will, getting started at their own 19 after Travon Blanchard intercepted Brett Rypien. On the first play, Smith hit Cannon for 49 yards. On the score, which was on third-and-25, Cannon leaped over cornerback Jonathan Moxey in the end zone. Drive: 6 plays, 81 yards, 2:21. Baylor 7, Boise State 0.
SECOND QUARTER
BSU—Tyler Rausa 24 field goal, 13:40. Key plays: Boise State converted three third downs on the drive, and Rypien converted a fourth-and-4 with a scramble to the Baylor 24. He also hit tight end Jake Roh for 12 yards to get to the Baylor 9 on third-and-7, but there was a 7-yard loss by Jeremy McNichols on the next play. Drive: 17 plays, 57 yards, 7:13. Baylor 7, Boise State 3.
Baylor—Cannon 68 pass from Zach Smith (Callahan kick), 12:14. Key plays: Smith was 4-for-4 on the drive, which had yet another Baylor penalty, but no matter: Cannon got ahead of Moxey, who couldn’t strip the ball, and Cannon ran unabated into the end zone. He had 168 yards after the score. Drive: 5 plays, 81 yards, 1:20. Baylor 14, Boise State 3.
Baylor—JaMycal Hasty 5 run (Callahan kick), 4:19. Key plays: In one of the finest acting performances you’ll see, Baylor punter Drew Galitz feigned contact on a fourth-and-5 punt from the Bears’ 21, getting the 5-yard flag against A.J. Richardson. The Bears then moved methodically, facing just one third down on their way to finishing the long drive. Drive: 15 plays, 99 yards, 4:21 elapsed. Baylor 21, Boise State 3.
BSU—Rausa 26 field goal, 0:11. Key plays: A kickoff out of bounds by Galitz gave the Broncos the ball at their own 35 to start. Rypien’s 2-yard sneak on fourth-and-1 to the Baylor 22 kept the drive alive. Boise State had a first down at the Baylor 11, but two incompletions and a 2-yard pass made it settle for the kick. Drive: 15 plays, 56 yards, 4:08 elapsed. Baylor 21, Boise State 6.
THIRD QUARTER
Baylor—Callahan 34 field goal, 3:18. Key plays: Baylor converted four first downs on the monster drive and had a 22-yard pass from Smith to Pooh Stricklin immediately after a 15-yard penalty to get to the Boise State 29, gaining back momentum immediately. Drive: 21 plays, 78 yards, 5:55. Baylor 24, Boise State 6.
FOURTH QUARTER
Baylor—Ishmael Zamora 14 pass from Smith (Callahan kick), 10:03. Key plays: The Bears calmly marched down the field after recovering a Rypien fumble. The drive was Baylor’s third of 10 or more plays in the game. Smith’s third touchdown pass of the night was a back-breaker for the Broncos. Drive: 12 plays, 71 yards, 3:38. Baylor 31, Boise State 6.
BSU—Cedrick Wilson 28 pass from Rypien (pass failed), 1:20. Key plays: Wilson’s 11th touchdown reception of the year capped a quick drive that saw Rypien complete 3-of-4 passes for 65 yards. Drive: 5 plays, 70 yards, 0:50. Baylor 31, Boise State 12
TEAM STATISTICS
BSU
Bay
First downs
25
29
Rushes-yards
38-83
43-140
Passing
305
375
Total offense
388
515
Comp-Att-Int
32-51-2
29-40-1
Sacks by-yards
2-7
4-28
Return yards
76
84
Punts-average
3-41.3
2-48.0
Fumbles-lost
2-1
0-0
3rd-down conv.
8-19
8-15
4th-down conv.
3-5
0-2
Red-zone conv.
2-4
4-4
Penalties-yards
3-15
11-125
Possession time
32:55
27:05
Attendance
33,328
Time
3:25
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Boise State, McNichols 19-46, Mattison 8-21, Sperbeck 1-10, C.Wilson 1-6, Rypien 9-0. Baylor, T.Williams 25-103, Hasty 7-32, Schrepfer 2-3, Z.Smith 7-2, Atkinson 1-1, Hawthorne 1-(minus 1).
PASSING—Boise State, Rypien 32-51-2-305. Baylor, T.Williams 1-1-0-0, Z.Smith 28-39-1-375.
RECEIVING—Boise State, Sperbeck 8-79, C.Wilson 6-88, Roh 6-54, McNichols 5-24, C.Anderson 3-30, Modster 1-15, Dhaenens 1-7, Mattison 1-5, Blakley 1-3. Baylor, Cannon 14-226, Platt 6-82, Zamora 5-23, Stricklin 2-31, Atkinson 1-10, Z.Smith 1-3.
DEFENSE (Tackles-sacks-INT)—Boise State, Weaver 9-0-0, James 7-0-1, Ford 7-0-0, Lee 7-0-0, Vander Esch 6-0-0, Meava 6-0-0, Moa 3-1-0, McCaskill 2-1-0. Baylor, Young 17-0-0, Edwards 11-0-0, Arnold 9-0-0, Stewart 5-1-1, Hunt 5-2-0, K.Smith 4-1-0, Blanchard 3-0-1.
Comments