Baylor wide receiver Cannon crushes Boise State with big plays early in Cactus Bowl

When asked about Baylor junior wide receiver KD Cannon earlier this month, Boise State senior cornerback Jonathan Moxey said he was “probably one of the fastest guys I’ve seen on film.”
He saw it plenty up close and personal right away in Tuesday’s 31-12 loss to the Bears in the Cactus Bowl.
Cannon leaped over Moxey for a 30-yard first-quarter touchdown with 9:07 elapsed, the game’s first score. Then with 3:36 gone in the second quarter, Cannon got behind Moxey on a pass from Zach Smith. Moxey tried to pop the ball free, but Cannon was just out of reach, scampering easily for a 68-yard touchdown and a 14-3 lead.
It wasn’t just Moxey who got picked on by Cannon. On Baylor’s third drive, he beat sophomore cornerback Tyler Horton for a 49-yard gain on a streak down the sideline, finishing off the drive with the 30-yard score. In the first half alone, Cannon had eight receptions for 182 yards and two touchdowns.
Cannon, who also has run track for the Bears, crossed the 1,000-yard mark in the game, entering with 989 yards. He is the first Baylor receiver with two 1,000-yard receiving seasons (1,030 yards as a freshman in 2014).
Cannon finished with 14 catches for 226 yards, becoming the first 200-yard receiver against the Broncos since Arizona State’s Gerrell Robinson had 241 in the 2011 Las Vegas Bowl.
TIGHT ENDS FINALLY FIND PRODUCTIVITY
Junior tight end Jake Roh, a native of nearby Scottsdale, Ariz., had his best game of the season, pulling in six passes for 54 yards. He came into the game with four receptions all year.
As a whole, Boise State’s tight ends had 21 receptions coming into the game. They had eight for 64 yards, as junior Alec Dhaenens and sophomore Chase Blakley had one apiece.
FUTURE QB ON HAND FOR BOWL
Boise State quarterback commit Chase Cord, who lives in nearby Peoria, Ariz., was in attendance, showing up soon after doors opened to watch warmups.
Cord recently finished his senior season as the Arizona state record holder with 137 touchdown passes. He tore his ACL last December but returned with a strong final year. He said the knee feels healthy, and he plans on running track this spring.
QUICK HITS
Sophomore tight end Jake Knight (Rocky Mountain High) carried the Hammer before the game for the second time this season. ... Boise State had a scoreless first quarter for the first time since the 2010 Las Vegas Bowl against Utah. ... Matt Rhule, who was hired by Baylor from Temple as its new coach Dec. 8, was on hand for the game. ... Boise State senior safety Chanceller James had his team-leading third interception in the first quarter, when he intercepted Smith at the Broncos’ 2-yard line.
