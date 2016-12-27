Cactus Bowl: Boise State vs. Baylor

Boise State running back Jeremy McNichols (13) warms up for his final game wearing Boise State colors against Baylor in the Motel 6 Cactus Bowl Tuesday Dec. 27, 2016 at Chase Field in Phoenix.
Boise State running back Jeremy McNichols (13) and wide receiver Cedrick Wilson (1) give each other a hug as they warm up before meeting Baylor in the Motel 6 Cactus Bowl Tuesday Dec. 27, 2016 at Chase Field in Phoenix.
Boise State fans Denis Parcells and his sone Jace, 7, get ready to see the Broncos play Baylor in the Motel 6 Cactus Bowl Tuesday Dec. 27, 2016 at Chase Field in Phoenix. Parcells of Phoenix said his parents attended Boise State but couldn't be here for the game so they dawned the blue and orange on their behalf.
Boise State fans get a photo taken in front of Chase Field where the Broncos face Baylor in the Motel 6 Cactus Bowl Tuesday Dec. 27, 2016 in Phoenix.
