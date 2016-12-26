Players to watch during the 2016 Cactus Bowl between Boise State and Baylor

2:36 Boise State QB Brett Rypien on McNichols decision, Cactus Bowl Pause

1:38 Boise State's McNichols headed to the NFL: 'I'm ready to go to the next level'

3:13 Baylor freshman QB Zach Smith on Boise State and his move to starter

0:51 Old Faithful erupts against a snowy background on the first day of winter

3:46 What's it like climbing 270 feet up to the top of a wind turbine?

1:22 Meraki serves street-style gyros in BoDo

0:44 Masala Bistro in Boise offers a taste of North India

0:29 Final construction phase for Inn @ 500

1:10 Bodovino restaurant adds Italian food to its wines at The Village