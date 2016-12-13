How did NFL players from Idaho colleges fare during Week 14?

1:13 Mountain Home firefighters battle Pat's Desert Inn Cafe blaze Pause

3:26 Big Snow Delights Skiers for Bogus Basin's Opening Day of the 2016-2017 Season

3:37 Inside Tamarack Resort's snowmaking operation

11:56 How Boulder-White Clouds wilderness came to be

1:37 Tacoma officer killed responding to domestic violence call

5:21 Rep. Raul Labrador's decision to stick with Trump

0:57 How holiday music may help your health

4:14 Orientation begins for new legislators

2:02 Idaho AG Lawrence Wasden describes the Yantis shooting scene