How did NFL players from Idaho colleges fare during Week 14?

Through 14 weeks, 32 place kicks have been blocked during this NFL season — 15 field goals and 17 extra points.
Shea McClellin has two of them.
McClellin (No. 58, Marsing High/Boise State) made his mark on Monday night’s game at his primary role of linebacker, sharing the team high with a season-best nine tackles for New England during a 30-23 victory over Baltimore in Foxborough, Mass. He also earned a place on the highlight reel by leaping over the Ravens’ long snapper and blocking Justin Tucker’s 34-yard field goal try to preserve the Pats’ 2-0 first-quarter lead. See the block on the Patriots’ website.
“It’s a lot of things,” McClellin told the Providence Journal. “The guys up front making sure they hold those guys down so they don’t jump into me when I’m jumping. Getting the right height. The most important thing, I think, is the timing for sure. If you’re there two seconds before they snap it, it’s a penalty. Fortunately, it worked out.”
According to the rule book, it’s also a penalty if the jumper makes contact with the snapper — a rule that is loosely enforced. No judgment call was necessary on this attempt; McClellin made a clean leap and blocked the kick with a second hop. Tucker made his prior 35 attempts, and he’s 31-of-32 this season.
McClellin also blocked a PAT attempt by Seattle’s Steven Hauschka in Week 10 (skip to 1:20), though by conventional means. All four of Hauschka’s missed PATs this season were blocked.
Baltimore rookie LB Kamalei Correa (No. 51, Boise State) also saw action Monday.
Eighteen players from Idaho schools participated in Week 14 games. The rest of the list:
SUNDAY
▪ Miami RB Jay Ajayi (No. 23, Boise State) had 20 carries for 48 yards against Arizona. He also caught a pass for 15 yards, fumbled (and recovered) and made a tackle after the Dolphins lost another fumble.
▪ Cincinnati FS George Iloka (No. 43, Boise State) had three tackles and an interception at Cleveland. He returned his third pick of the year 21 yards to the Browns 26-yard line to set up a Bengals touchdown. Cleveland CB Jamar Taylor (No. 21, Boise State) made six stops.
▪ Tampa Bay RB Doug Martin (No. 22, Boise State) had 23 carries for 66 yards and a touchdown against New Orleans. He also had two catches for 19 yards and was tackled for a safety, contributing to the second 16-11 score in NFL history.
▪ Dallas DE Benson Mayowa (No. 93, Idaho) and CB Orlando Scandrick (No. 32, Boise State) each forced a fumble against the New York Giants. Mayowa also had six tackles and a sack, while Scandrick contributed four tackles (one for loss). Cowboys DE Tyrone Crawford (No. 98, Boise State) had three tackles, including a sack.
▪ San Diego ILB Korey Toomer (No. 56, Idaho) had six tackles at Carolina.
▪ Offensive line starters: Arizona LG Mike Iupati (No. 76, Idaho), Chicago LT Charles Leno (No. 72, Boise State), Denver C Matt Paradis (No. 61, Council High, Boise State).
▪ Also played: Seattle DB Jeron Johnson (No. 32, Boise State), Dallas DE DeMarcus Lawrence (No. 90, Boise State), Seattle G Rees Odhiambo (No. 70, Boise State), Tampa Bay C Evan Smith (No. 62, Idaho State), Denver DE Billy Winn (No. 97, Boise State).
▪ Inactive: New Orleans S Shiloh Keo (No. 49, Idaho; hamstring).
▪ Placed on injured reserve: New Orleans TE Josh Hill (No. 89, Blackfoot High/Idaho State; broken fibula). His season ends with 15 catches for 149 yards and a touchdown in nine games.
