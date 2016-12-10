Dallas commentary: Cowboys’ pass rushers from Boise State must step up

It’s either time for Tyrone Crawford and DeMarcus Lawrence to step up and become the pass rushers that Jerry Jones has expected them to be. Or it’s time the Cowboys find a new scout for Boise State.
The Cowboys have the best record in the NFL at 11-1. They have a three-game lead in the NFC East and can clinch the division Sunday against the New York Giants. The Cowboys also have a 2 1/2-game lead over Seattle and could claim the top seed in the NFC in Week 15 with victories over the Giants and Tampa Bay.
The Cowboys may indeed be the best team in the NFL, but we all know they’re not a perfect team. Anyone who watched Green Bay eliminate the Cowboys in the NFC semifinal round in 2014 knows the problem.
The Cowboys lack a pass rush. Still.
