How did NFL players from Idaho schools fare during Week 13?

Tampa Bay running back Doug Martin and San Diego inside linebacker Korey Toomer found themselves in familiar places during the Buccaneers’ 28-21 victory over the Chargers on Sunday.
Martin (No. 22, Boise State) was in the end zone for the second time this season when he scored on a 2-yard run late in the first quarter to put the Bucs on the board. Toomer (No. 56, Idaho) often was wherever the ball carrier ended up for yet another 10-tackle effort.
Martin, who has played in six games this season, gained 45 rushing yards on 17 carries — giving him 313 on 105 attempts — and made a reception for 23 yards. Toomer made 10 stops for the Chargers, his third straight game in double digits. He had a career-high 13 during Week 12 against Houston, and he leads his team with 61 tackles and three forced fumbles in nine games.
Sixteen players from Idaho colleges played during Week 13. The rest of the list:
THURSDAY
▪ Dallas CB Orlando Scandrick (No. 32, Boise State) made seven tackles (six solo) at Minnesota. Cowboys DE Benson Mayowa (No. 93, Idaho) had two stops. DE DeMarcus Lawrence (No. 90, Boise State) and DT Tyrone Crawford (No. 98, Boise State) started for Dallas but didn’t have any tackles.
SUNDAY
▪ Miami RB Jay Ajayi (No. 23, Boise State) ran for 61 yards on 12 carries and caught six passes for 26 yards at Baltimore.
▪ New Orleans TE Josh Hill (No. 89, Blackfoot High/Idaho State) had one catch for 3 yards against Detroit.
▪ Cincinnati FS George Iloka (No. 43, Boise State) made five tackles and broke up three passes, one of which led to an interception, against Philadelphia.
▪ New England LB Shea McClellin (No. 58, Marsing High/Boise State) had seven tackles, including a sack, against Los Angeles.
▪ Denver DE Billy Winn (No. 97, Boise State) had one tackle at Jacksonville.
▪ Offensive line starters: Arizona LG Mike Iupati (No. 76, Idaho), Chicago LT Charles Leno Jr. (No. 72, Boise State), Denver C Matt Paradis (No. 61, Council High/Boise State)
▪ Also played: New Orleans DB Shiloh Keo (No. 49, Idaho), Seattle G Rees Odhiambo (No. 70, Boise State)
▪ Inactive: Baltimore LB Kamalei Correa (No. 51, Boise State), Tampa Bay C Evan Smith (No. 62, Idaho State; knee injury)
▪ Bye week: Cleveland CB Jamar Taylor (No. 21, Boise State)
▪ Injured reserve: Dallas QB Kellen Moore (No. 17, Boise State), N.Y. Giants FS Darian Thompson (No. 27, Boise State), Indianapolis G Hugh Thornton (No. 69, Mountain View High), New Orleans CB Kyle Wilson (No. 24, Boise State).
▪ Practice squads: Miami T Jesse Davis (No. 77, Idaho), N.Y. Giants CB Donte Deayon (No. 38, Boise State; injured), Philadelphia CB Aaron Grymes (No. 38, Idaho), Washington DB Lee Hightower (No. 40, Boise State/Houston), Arizona RB Elijhaa Penny (No. 35, Idaho)
