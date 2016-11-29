Boise State Football

November 29, 2016 3:26 PM

Boise State places six on All-Mountain West first team, but not McNichols

By Dave Southorn

It must say plenty about the talent at running back in the Mountain West when Boise State’s Jeremy McNichols is second-team all-conference.

The Mountain West announced its first- and second-team all-conference selections, along with its postseason awards Tuesday. San Diego State senior running back Donnel Pumphrey was chosen the Offensive Player of the Year, San Diego State cornerback Damontae Kazee was the Defensive Player of the Year and San Diego State kick returner Rashaad Penny was the Special Teams Player of the Year. All three were also the preseason selections for those honors.

Joining Pumphrey as a first-team running back was Wyoming junior Brian Hill. Pumphrey is the nation’s active leading rusher with 6,180 yards. He has 1,908 yards this season for the West Division champions. Hill has rushed for 1,674 yards and 21 touchdowns for the West Division champions.

McNichols has 1,663 yards rushing and 23 touchdowns while adding 32 receptions for 450 yards and another four touchdowns. His rushing total is currently No. 3 in a single season in Boise State history.

Pumphrey and McNichols both had exactly 2,113 yards from scrimmage, with McNichols scoring 27 touchdowns to Pumphrey’s 15. In six games against common opponents (Colorado State, Wyoming, Utah State, UNLV, San Jose State and Hawaii), McNichols outrushed Pumphrey 1,009-740. In games against teams with winning records, San Diego State had just two and Boise State had six. In those games, McNichols averaged 126.3 yards per game and Pumphrey 64.5.

Against five common foes, McNichols slightly outrushed Hill, 697-645, and both had 10 total touchdowns, though McNichols had 171 receiving yards to Hill’s 5 in those games.

But fret not completely, Bronco fans: there were six All-Mountain West first-teamers. Sophomore quarterback Brett Rypien, senior wide receiver Thomas Sperbeck, senior offensive linemen Travis Averill and Mario Yakoo, sophomore nose tackle David Moa and senior defensive end Sam McCaskill.

On the second team were McNichols, senior linebacker Ben Weaver, senior cornerback Jonathan Moxey, senior safety Chanceller James and senior punter Sean Wale. Junior wide receiver Cedrick Wilson, junior center Mason Hampton, senior guard Steven Baggett and senior linebacker Tanner Vallejo received honorable mention.

You can see how I voted here, along with my case for voting McNichols the Offensive Player of the Year.

ALL-MOUNTAIN WEST AWARDS

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Donnel Pumphrey, Sr., RB, San Diego State

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Damontae Kazee, Sr., DB, San Diego State

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Rashaad Penny, Jr., KR, San Diego State

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

Logan Wilson, LB, Wyoming

COACH OF THE YEAR

Craig Bohl, Wyoming

First-team offense

QB Brett Rypien, So., Boise State

WR Thomas Sperbeck, Sr., Boise State

WR Michael Gallup, Jr.. Colorado State

RB Donnel Pumphrey, Sr., San Diego State

RB Brian Hill, Jr., Wyoming

TE Jacob Hollister, Sr., Wyoming

OL Travis Averill, Sr., Boise State

OL Mario Yakoo, Sr., Boise State

OL Fred Zerblis, Sr., Colorado State

OL Nico Siragusa, Sr., San Diego State

OL Chase Roullier, Sr., Wyoming

PK John Baron II, So., San Diego State

PR/KR Rashaad Penny, Jr., San Diego State

First-team defense

DL Ryan Watson, Sr., Air Force

DL Sam McCaskill, Sr.,, Boise State

DL David Moa, So., Boise State

DL Alex Barrett, Sr., San Diego State

LB Jahlani Tavai, So., Hawai‘i

LB Calvin Munson, Sr., San Diego State

LB Tau Lotulelei, Sr., UNLV

DB Weston Steelhammer, Sr., Air Force

DB Damontae Kazee, Sr., San Diego State

DB Andre Chachere, Jr., San José State

DB Andrew Wingard, So., Wyoming

P Hayden Hunt, Sr., Colorado State

Second-team offense

QB Josh Allen, So., Wyoming

WR Tanner Gentry, Sr., Wyoming

WR Jalen Robinette, Sr., Air Force

RB Jeremy McNichols, Jr., Boise State

RB Teriyon Gipson, Sr., New Mexico

TE David Wells, Jr., San Diego State

OL Jake Bennett, Jr., Colorado State

OL Dejon Allen, Jr., Hawai‘i

OL Austin Corbett, Jr., Nevada

OL Reno Henderson, Sr., New Mexico

OL Daniel Brunskill, Sr., San Diego State

PK Luke Strebel, Sr., Air Force

PR/KR D.J. May, Sr., Wyoming

Second-team defense

DL Malik Reed, So., Nevada

DL Nik D’Avanzo, Sr., New Mexico

DL Garrett Hughes, Jr., New Mexico

DL Travis Seefeldt, Sr., Utah State

LB Ben Weaver, Sr., Boise State

LB Kevin Davis, Sr., Colorado State

LB Jeff Camilli, Sr., Fresno State

DB Brodie Hicks, Sr., Air Force

DB Chanceller James, Sr., Boise State

DB Jonathan Moxey, Sr., Boise State

DB Malik Smith, Sr., San Diego State

P Sean Wale, Sr., Boise State

Honorable mention, by school

Air Force: Haji Dunn, Sr., LB; Tim McVey, Jr., KR; Colin Sandor, Sr., OL; Dylan Vail, Sr., OL.

Boise State: Steven Baggett, Sr., OL; Mason Hampton, Jr., OL; Tanner Vallejo, Sr., LB; Cedrick Wilson, Jr., WR.

Colorado State: Nick Callender, Sr., OL; Nick Stevens, Jr., QB; Paul Thurston, Sr., OL.

Fresno State: Stratton Brown, Sr., DB; KeeSean Johnson, So., WR; Kody Kroening, Jr., P.

Hawai‘i: Trayvon Henderson, Jr., DB; Marcus Kemp, Sr., WR; Leo Koloamatangi, Sr., OL; Meffy Koloamatangi, Jr., DL;

Jalen Rogers, Sr., DB; Rigoberto Sanchez, Sr., PK/P.

Nevada: James Butler, Jr., RB; Wyatt Demps, Jr., WR; Asauni Rufus, So., DB.

New Mexico: Dakota Cox, Sr., LB; Daniel Henry, Sr., DB; Aaron Jenkins, So., OL; Jason Sanders, Jr., PK.

San Diego State: Kyle Kelley, Sr., DL; Quest Truxton, Jr., PR.

San José State: Michael Carrizosa, Jr., P; Isaiah Irving, Sr., DL; Jeremiah Kolone, Jr., OL; Maurice McKnight, Jr., DB;

Christian Tago, Sr., LB.

UNLV: Troy Hawthorne, Sr., DB; Mike Hughes, Jr., DL; Nathan Jacobson, So., OL; Will Kreitler, Sr., OL; Torry McTyer, Sr.,

DB.

Utah State: Austin Albrecht, Sr., OL; Ricky Ali’ifua, Sr., DL; Wyatt Houston, Sr., TE; Jake Simonich, Sr, OL; TE; Austin

Stephens, Sr., OL.

Wyoming: Lucas Wacha, Sr., LB.

