Boise State places six on All-Mountain West first team, but not McNichols

It must say plenty about the talent at running back in the Mountain West when Boise State’s Jeremy McNichols is second-team all-conference.
The Mountain West announced its first- and second-team all-conference selections, along with its postseason awards Tuesday. San Diego State senior running back Donnel Pumphrey was chosen the Offensive Player of the Year, San Diego State cornerback Damontae Kazee was the Defensive Player of the Year and San Diego State kick returner Rashaad Penny was the Special Teams Player of the Year. All three were also the preseason selections for those honors.
Joining Pumphrey as a first-team running back was Wyoming junior Brian Hill. Pumphrey is the nation’s active leading rusher with 6,180 yards. He has 1,908 yards this season for the West Division champions. Hill has rushed for 1,674 yards and 21 touchdowns for the West Division champions.
McNichols has 1,663 yards rushing and 23 touchdowns while adding 32 receptions for 450 yards and another four touchdowns. His rushing total is currently No. 3 in a single season in Boise State history.
Pumphrey and McNichols both had exactly 2,113 yards from scrimmage, with McNichols scoring 27 touchdowns to Pumphrey’s 15. In six games against common opponents (Colorado State, Wyoming, Utah State, UNLV, San Jose State and Hawaii), McNichols outrushed Pumphrey 1,009-740. In games against teams with winning records, San Diego State had just two and Boise State had six. In those games, McNichols averaged 126.3 yards per game and Pumphrey 64.5.
Against five common foes, McNichols slightly outrushed Hill, 697-645, and both had 10 total touchdowns, though McNichols had 171 receiving yards to Hill’s 5 in those games.
But fret not completely, Bronco fans: there were six All-Mountain West first-teamers. Sophomore quarterback Brett Rypien, senior wide receiver Thomas Sperbeck, senior offensive linemen Travis Averill and Mario Yakoo, sophomore nose tackle David Moa and senior defensive end Sam McCaskill.
On the second team were McNichols, senior linebacker Ben Weaver, senior cornerback Jonathan Moxey, senior safety Chanceller James and senior punter Sean Wale. Junior wide receiver Cedrick Wilson, junior center Mason Hampton, senior guard Steven Baggett and senior linebacker Tanner Vallejo received honorable mention.
You can see how I voted here, along with my case for voting McNichols the Offensive Player of the Year.
ALL-MOUNTAIN WEST AWARDS
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Donnel Pumphrey, Sr., RB, San Diego State
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Damontae Kazee, Sr., DB, San Diego State
SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Rashaad Penny, Jr., KR, San Diego State
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR
Logan Wilson, LB, Wyoming
COACH OF THE YEAR
Craig Bohl, Wyoming
First-team offense
QB Brett Rypien, So., Boise State
WR Thomas Sperbeck, Sr., Boise State
WR Michael Gallup, Jr.. Colorado State
RB Donnel Pumphrey, Sr., San Diego State
RB Brian Hill, Jr., Wyoming
TE Jacob Hollister, Sr., Wyoming
OL Travis Averill, Sr., Boise State
OL Mario Yakoo, Sr., Boise State
OL Fred Zerblis, Sr., Colorado State
OL Nico Siragusa, Sr., San Diego State
OL Chase Roullier, Sr., Wyoming
PK John Baron II, So., San Diego State
PR/KR Rashaad Penny, Jr., San Diego State
First-team defense
DL Ryan Watson, Sr., Air Force
DL Sam McCaskill, Sr.,, Boise State
DL David Moa, So., Boise State
DL Alex Barrett, Sr., San Diego State
LB Jahlani Tavai, So., Hawai‘i
LB Calvin Munson, Sr., San Diego State
LB Tau Lotulelei, Sr., UNLV
DB Weston Steelhammer, Sr., Air Force
DB Damontae Kazee, Sr., San Diego State
DB Andre Chachere, Jr., San José State
DB Andrew Wingard, So., Wyoming
P Hayden Hunt, Sr., Colorado State
Second-team offense
QB Josh Allen, So., Wyoming
WR Tanner Gentry, Sr., Wyoming
WR Jalen Robinette, Sr., Air Force
RB Jeremy McNichols, Jr., Boise State
RB Teriyon Gipson, Sr., New Mexico
TE David Wells, Jr., San Diego State
OL Jake Bennett, Jr., Colorado State
OL Dejon Allen, Jr., Hawai‘i
OL Austin Corbett, Jr., Nevada
OL Reno Henderson, Sr., New Mexico
OL Daniel Brunskill, Sr., San Diego State
PK Luke Strebel, Sr., Air Force
PR/KR D.J. May, Sr., Wyoming
Second-team defense
DL Malik Reed, So., Nevada
DL Nik D’Avanzo, Sr., New Mexico
DL Garrett Hughes, Jr., New Mexico
DL Travis Seefeldt, Sr., Utah State
LB Ben Weaver, Sr., Boise State
LB Kevin Davis, Sr., Colorado State
LB Jeff Camilli, Sr., Fresno State
DB Brodie Hicks, Sr., Air Force
DB Chanceller James, Sr., Boise State
DB Jonathan Moxey, Sr., Boise State
DB Malik Smith, Sr., San Diego State
P Sean Wale, Sr., Boise State
Honorable mention, by school
Air Force: Haji Dunn, Sr., LB; Tim McVey, Jr., KR; Colin Sandor, Sr., OL; Dylan Vail, Sr., OL.
Boise State: Steven Baggett, Sr., OL; Mason Hampton, Jr., OL; Tanner Vallejo, Sr., LB; Cedrick Wilson, Jr., WR.
Colorado State: Nick Callender, Sr., OL; Nick Stevens, Jr., QB; Paul Thurston, Sr., OL.
Fresno State: Stratton Brown, Sr., DB; KeeSean Johnson, So., WR; Kody Kroening, Jr., P.
Hawai‘i: Trayvon Henderson, Jr., DB; Marcus Kemp, Sr., WR; Leo Koloamatangi, Sr., OL; Meffy Koloamatangi, Jr., DL;
Jalen Rogers, Sr., DB; Rigoberto Sanchez, Sr., PK/P.
Nevada: James Butler, Jr., RB; Wyatt Demps, Jr., WR; Asauni Rufus, So., DB.
New Mexico: Dakota Cox, Sr., LB; Daniel Henry, Sr., DB; Aaron Jenkins, So., OL; Jason Sanders, Jr., PK.
San Diego State: Kyle Kelley, Sr., DL; Quest Truxton, Jr., PR.
San José State: Michael Carrizosa, Jr., P; Isaiah Irving, Sr., DL; Jeremiah Kolone, Jr., OL; Maurice McKnight, Jr., DB;
Christian Tago, Sr., LB.
UNLV: Troy Hawthorne, Sr., DB; Mike Hughes, Jr., DL; Nathan Jacobson, So., OL; Will Kreitler, Sr., OL; Torry McTyer, Sr.,
DB.
Utah State: Austin Albrecht, Sr., OL; Ricky Ali’ifua, Sr., DL; Wyatt Houston, Sr., TE; Jake Simonich, Sr, OL; TE; Austin
Stephens, Sr., OL.
Wyoming: Lucas Wacha, Sr., LB.
