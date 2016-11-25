How No. 19 Boise State and Air Force scored their points in Friday’s football game

Boise State
7
3
3
7—20
Air Force
7
10
7
3—27
FIRST QUARTER
BSU—Jeremy McNichols 4 run (Tyler Rausa kick), 14:23. Key plays: Air Force had a late hit on the opening kick, giving the Broncos the ball at their own 40 after a touchback. McNichols reeled off a 56-yard run the first play from scrimmage, then scored easily the next play. Drive: 2 plays, 60 yards, 0:37. Boise State 7, Air Force 0.
AF—D.J. Johnson 1 run (Luke Strebel kick), 9:48. Key plays: The Falcons didn’t face a third down on the long drive, getting an 18-yard run from Tim McVey on the first play. Nine of the 10 plays were runs. Drive: 10 plays, 83 yards, 4:31. Boise State 7, Air Force 7.
SECOND QUARTER
AF—Strebel 36 field goal, 6:13. Key plays: The Falcons got a 10-yard scramble by QB Arion Worthman on third-and-9 the drive’s third play, and converted a third-and-1 on an 8-yard McVey run to get into BSU territory. On a first-and-10 at the BSU 21, Worthman fumbled, but recovered for a 7-yard loss. Drive: 15 plays, 63 yards, 7:11. Air Force 10, Boise State 7.
AF—Tyler Weaver 11 blocked punt return (Strebel kick), 5:11. Key plays: After a three-and-out by the Boise State offense, Brett Baldwin blocked Sean Wale’s punt, and it landed in Weaver’s waiting arms, running it in untouched. Drive: none. Air Force 17, Boise State 7.
BSU—Rausa 29 field goal, 0:00. Key plays: Quarterback Brett Rypien’s second and third completions of the game went for 22 yards to Cedrick Wilson, then Thomas Sperbeck for 43 down to the 5. The Broncos lost a yard, threw an incompletion and lost 5 on a trick play attempt after, settling for the field goal. Drive: 8 plays, 59 yards, 2:21. Air Force 17, Boise State 10.
THIRD QUARTER
AF—Shayne Davern 8 run (Strebel kick), 8:56. Key plays: On the first play of the drive, Worthman tried his third pass of the game and hit receiver Jalen Robinette for 34 yards. While making the tackle, safety Chanceller James was called for a personal foul, moving the ball to the BSU 13. Drive: 3 plays, 60 yards, 0:52. Air Force 24, Boise State 10.
BSU—Rausa 31 field goal, 4:24. Key plays: Rypien snuck for 2 yards on a fourth-and-1 from his own 31 to keep the drive going, then hit Wilson for 57 on the next play. McNichols appeared to score on a third-down run, but tight end Jake Roh was called for holding. Rypien threw an incompletion the next play, and Rausa came in for the field goal. Drive: 11 plays, 78 yards, 4:16. Air Force 24, Boise State 13.
FOURTH QUARTER
AF—Strebel 30 field goal, 9:02. Key plays: The Falcons started the drive in Boise State territory after a 28-yard punt return by Reggie Cleveland. Worthman had a 3-yard run to the Boise State 28 on a third-and-1. Drive: 9 plays, 27 yards, 5:10. Air Force 27, Boise State 13.
BSU—Wilson 75 pass from Rypien (Rausa kick), 8:50. Key plays: Wilson took a post route pass from Rypien deep between two safeties and outran the defense, diving into the end zone for the score. Drive: 1 play, 75 yards, 0:12. Air Force 27, Boise State 20.
TEAM STATISTICS
BSU
AF
First downs
12
25
Rushes-yards
25-84
77-314
Passing
316
45
Total offense
400
359
Comp-Att-Int
9-26-0
3-6-1
Sacks by-yards
1-13
0-0
Return yards
62
92
Punts-average
7-42.0
5-40.4
Fumbles-lost
1-1
1-0
3rd-down conv.
1-12
8-18
4th-down conv.
1-2
1-1
Red-zone conv.
3-4
4-4
Penalties-yards
3-27
3-30
Possession time
18:33
41:27
Attendance
23,556
Time
3:20
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Boise State, McNichols 22-88, Rypien 2-1, Sperbeck 1-(minus 5). Air Force, Worthman 26-80, Johnson 17-73, McVey 8-61, Owens 12-48, Davern 8-38, Cleveland 3-14, Williams 1-3, (Team) 2-(minus 3).
PASSING—Boise State, Rypien 9-26-0-316. Air Force, Worthman 3-5-0-45, Williams 0-1-1-0.
RECEIVING—Boise State, Sperbeck 5-123, Wilson 4-193. Air Force, Robinette 3-45.
DEFENSE (Tackles-sacks-INT) —Boise State, James 14-0-0, Vander Esch 9-0-1, Lee 8-0-0, Maeva 7-0-0, Weaver 7-0-0, Hartsfield 7-0-0, Frazier 6-0-0, Miles 6-0-0, Whitlock 5-0-0, Moxey 5-0-0, Nawahine 5-0-0, Moa 2-1-0. Air Force, Hicks 6-0-0, Onyechi 5-0-0, Ross 4-0-0, Washington 4-0-0.
