Cedrick Wilson provides much-needed spark to Boise State football team’s return game

WILSON SPARKS BOISE STATE RETURN GAME
Coming into Friday night’s game against UNLV, Boise State had 60 yards worth of punt returns all season. Junior wide receiver Cedrick Wilson got than and more on his first attempt against the Rebels.
Wilson’s 73-yard punt return in the first quarter set up a 6-yard Jeremy McNichols touchdown run on the next play that gave Boise State a 14-3 lead with 38 seconds remaining. It was the Broncos’ longest punt return since Donte Deayon’s 75-yard touchdown at Wyoming on Nov. 22, 2014. Wilson was stopped just shy of the score by UNLV punter Evan Pantels.
But Wilson wasn’t done giving a boost to a struggle Boise State return unit. He took a second-quarter kickoff 44 yards to give the Broncos strong field position with 1:43 left in the first half, and though the Broncos drove, they came up empty on a missed Tyler Rausa 28-yard field goal 1:33 later.
The kickoff return also was the Broncos’ longest of the season. The previous long in 2016 was a 37-yarder by senior cornerback Jonathan Moxey. Wilson’s was the longest by any Bronco since Dallas Burroughs went 47 yards on Sept. 20, 2014 against Louisiana.
Boise State was 118th in the Football Bowl Subdivision in punt return average and 71st in kickoff return average entering the game. Wilson added an 8-yard punt return and also had a 26-yard kickoff return.
GOOD DOGS EVERYWHERE
Kohl, the tee-fetching dog, wasn’t the only canine allowed on the field Friday night. There were a few special guests out there, too.
Prior to the coin toss, six dogs from the Boise Police Department’s K9 unit were recognized at midfield. On Thursday, K9 Jardo died after being shot Friday in a shootout that also left two officers with gunshot wounds. One of those two officers, Cpl. Chris Davis, was Jardo’s handler, and he was recognized before the game. Davis played linebacker at Boise State.
A FINE FINALE FOR SENIORS
The Broncos honored 20 players prior to Friday’s game — 19 seniors and junior snapper Matt Cota, who has decided to have this be the last season of his playing career.
Leading the way for the seniors on the stat sheet against the Rebels was linebacker Darren Lee, who stepped in after junior Joe Martarano was hurt early in the second quarter and led the Broncos with 11 tackles. He also had a partial block of a UNLV punt that covered just 27 yards and gave the Broncos the ball at their own 45. Three plays later, freshman running back Alexander Mattison’s 3-yard touchdown run gave Boise State a 28-10 edge.
Senior defensive end Sam McCaskill had seven tackles (two for loss) and batted down a pass. Senior wide receiver Thomas Sperbeck led Boise State with five catches for 47 yards and had a great block to seal the edge on junior running back Jeremy McNichols’ 31-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
QUICK HITS
Sperbeck carried out the Hammer for the first time. ... Boise State wore all-blue uniforms, while the Rebels wore black helmets, white jerseys and white pants. ... Boise State fumbled four times, but lost only one. ... ... Junior running back Cory Young, who did not have a carry all season until last Saturday at Hawaii, had four carries for 31 yards on the final possession.
