How the Boise State football team scored its points in a 42-25 victory over UNLV

FIRST QUARTER
UNLV—Evan Pantels 21 field goal, 11:01. Key plays: The Rebels took over at the Boise State 29 when senior receiver Thomas Sperbeck fumbled, recovered by Troy Hawthorne. On fourth-and-16, quarterback Kurt Palandech hit tight end Tim Holt for 26 yards to the Boise State 9. Drive: 8 plays, 25 yards, 3:25. UNLV 3, Boise State 0.
BSU—Brett Rypien 1 run (Tyler Rausa kick), 2:43. Key plays: The Broncos’ longest drive of the season almost ended up just short when Jeremy McNichols fumbled at the 1, but offensive tackle John Molchon recovered the play before Rypien’s leap over the pile for the score. Rypien had a 3-yard sneak on fourth-and-1 from the UNLV 30 to keep the drive going. Drive: 19 plays, 74 yards, 8:18. Boise State 7, UNLV 3.
BSU—McNichols 6 run (Rausa kick), 0:38. Key plays: Junior receiver Cedrick Wilson made a quick move after fielding a UNLV punt and broke free for an almost-perfect return. Wilson was tackled at the 6 after a 73-yard return; the team’s previous best this season was a 17-yarder. Drive: 1 plays, 6 yards, 0:07. Boise State 14, UNLV 3.
SECOND QUARTER
BSU—McNichols 1 run (Rausa kick), 7:37. Key plays: McNichols had carries on the final five plays of the drive for 28 yards, and had a 21-yard reception the previous play. Drive: 8 plays, 61 yards, 4:19. Boise State 21, UNLV 3.
UNLV—Palandech 7 run (Pantels kick), 1:43. Key plays: The Rebels twice converted on third-and-6 on the drive, the second an 8-yard pass to get to the Broncos’ 20. UNLV ran for 69 yards on the drive. Drive: 11 plays, 77 yards, 5:54. Boise State 21, UNLV 10.
THIRD QUARTER
BSU—Alexander Mattison 3 run (Rausa kick), 12:48. Key plays: Mattison finished off the score which was set up by the big plays of McNichols, had a 9-yard run to start the drive, and a 43-yarder the play before Mattison punched it in. Drive: 3 plays, 55 yards, 1:07. Boise State 28, UNLV 10.
BSU—McNichols 4 run (Rausa kick), 12:48. Key plays: Once again, the drive was all McNichols, as he rushed for 22 yards on five carries. Rypien’s third-and-9 pass into the end zone to Sperbeck drew a pass interference penalty the play before McNichols’ touchdown. BSU got strong field position after the Rebels were pinned deep and went three-and-out. Drive: 7 plays, 46 yards, 3:37. Boise State 35, UNLV 10.
UNLV—Palandech 9 run (Pantels kick), 0:03. Key plays: The Rebels converted three third downs on the drive, including a 16-yard pass from Palandech to tight end Andrew Price for 16 yards on a third-and-10 to get into Boise State territory. It was the lone pass on the drive for the Rebels. Drive: 14 plays, 79 yards, 7:58. Boise State 35, UNLV 17.
FOURTH QUARTER
BSU—McNichols 31 run (Rausa kick), 8:40. Key plays: The Rebels aided the Broncos, getting a personal foul for leaping on a punt that gave the Broncos a first down at the Rebels’ 31. On the next play, McNichols broke to the left side and went into the end zone untouched for his fourth score. He had all 47 yards of offense on the drive. Drive: 5 plays, 63 yards, 2:12 elapsed. Boise State 42, UNLV 17.
UNLV—Price 45 pass from Palandech (Palandech run), 1:41. Key plays: Palandech had a 16-yard run on third-and-14 from the Rebels’ own 16 to keep the drive alive, and running back David Greene had a 3-yard run on fourth-and-1 to the Boise State 42 two plays before the touchdown pass. Drive: 10 plays, 80 yards, 3:28 elapsed. Boise State 42, UNLV 25.
TEAM STATISTICS
UNLV
BSU
First downs
17
22
Rushes-yards
44-189
47-271
Passing
113
109
Total offense
302
380
Comp-Att-Int
10-20-0
10-21-0
Sacks by-yards
1-2
0-0
Return yards
86
186
Punts-average
6-37.5
2-49.0
Fumbles-lost
0-0
4-1
3rd-down conv.
6-15
7-12
4th-down conv.
2-2
1-1
Red-zone conv.
3-3
5-7
Penalties-yards
6-54
1-10
Possession time
31:33
28:27
Attendance
32,989
Time
3:23
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—UNLV, Palandech 9-64, Campbell 13-60, Williams 17-50, Greene 4-16, (Team) 1-(minus 1). Boise State, McNichols 31-206, Young 4-31, Mattison 7-24, Rypien 4-5, Sperbeck 1-5.
PASSING—UNLV, Palandech 10-20-0-113. Boise State, Rypien 10-20-0-109, (Team) 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING—UNLV, Price 3-65, Campbell 2-(minus 2), Holt 1-26, Sneed 1-10, Trosclair 1-8, Kanteman 1-4, Flowers 1-2. Boise State, Sperbeck 5-47, Wilson 2-21, Anderson 2-19, McNichols 1-22.
DEFENSE (Tackles-sacks)—UNLV, Lotulelei 11-1, Hawthorne 7-0, Keys 7-0, Mouton 6-0, McAleenan 5-0, McTyer 5-0. Boise State, Lee 11-0, McCaskill 7-0, Whitlock 6-0, Sumner-Gardner 6-0, Hartsfield 5-0, James 5-0.
