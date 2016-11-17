Mountain West power poll: San Diego State, Boise State; bowl projections

1. San Diego State: The Aztecs have won their past four by an average of 38 points per game and have 17 straight wins over MW teams. Winning at Wyoming helps SDSU, and Boise State.
2. Boise State: Coming off possibly their best effort of the season, the Broncos have some momentum against a UNLV team that has plenty of it, too. BSU has won six straight against West Division teams.
3. Wyoming: Teams that beat Boise State went a combined 3-10 afterward last season. The Cowboys are 1-1 since Oct. 29. A loss to San Diego State puts Boise State in the division lead.
4. New Mexico: The ending of the Lobos’ game against Utah State was wild, and it was good enough for a fifth straight win. Eyeing its first eight-win season since 2007, UNM has lost six straight to CSU.
5. Air Force: Quietly, the Falcons have won three in a row after losing three straight. Backup QB Arion Worthman has been a spark, running for 308 yards during the streak. SJSU’s rush D is in for a long day.
6. Colorado State: The Rams were on the wrong side of a shootout against Air Force and have two tough games remaining (vs. New Mexico, at San Diego State) if they want to go bowling again.
7. UNLV: The Rebels are showing some improvement, and with their ability to run the football, a bowl game in 2017 is very possible.
8. Hawaii: Back-to-back games against SDSU and BSU is tough, and the Warriors lost a combined 107-16. There’s a good shot at getting back on track against Fresno State, which has won past five in series.
9. Utah State: The Aggies have lost six of seven (three by a TD or less) and will miss a bowl for the first time since 2010. RB Devante Mays’ injury has left offense without a playmaker.
10. Nevada: The Wolf Pack have the nation’s worst rush defense, at 299 yards per game allowed. With 21 seniors departing, will next year be a rebuild, or can Nevada rebound?
11. San Jose State: A bye makes little difference in a lost season for the Spartans, who could be playing for coach Ron Caragher’s job. Air Force probably won’t help that cause.
12. Fresno State: As expected, Jeff Tedford, former Bulldogs player and Cal coach, will take over next season. Getting him now helps, and there are some pieces that won’t make it a total rebuild.
MOUNTAIN WEST STANDINGS
Conference
Overall
Mountain
W
L
PF
PA
W
L
PF
PA
Wyoming
5
1
263
202
7
3
389
337
Boise St.
5
1
223
131
9
1
365
220
New Mexico
5
1
201
198
7
3
367
305
Air Force
3
3
200
201
7
3
344
262
Colorado St.
3
3
196
162
5
5
297
272
Utah St.
1
6
154
215
3
7
240
286
Conference
Overall
West
W
L
PF
PA
W
L
PF
PA
San Diego St.
6
0
226
42
9
1
368
152
UNLV
3
3
209
222
4
6
344
354
Hawaii
3
4
181
237
4
7
284
434
San Jose St.
2
4
136
203
3
7
239
361
Nevada
1
5
130
197
3
7
222
301
Fresno St.
0
6
86
195
1
9
185
341
SATURDAY, NOV. 12
UNLV 69, Wyoming 66 (3OT)
Boise State 52, Hawaii 16
New Mexico 24, Utah State 21
Air Force 49, Air Force 46
San Diego State 46, Nevada 16
FRIDAY’S GAME
UNLV at Boise State, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)
SATURDAY’S GAMES
San Diego State at Wyoming, 1:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Utah State at Nevada, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN3)
Hawaii at Fresno State, 5 p.m.
New Mexico at Colorado State, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN2)
Air Force at San Jose State, 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
IDAHO STATESMAN BOWL PROJECTIONS
▪ New Mexico (Dec. 17): New Mexico vs. Southern Miss
▪ Las Vegas (Dec. 17): Boise State vs. Arizona State
▪ Poinsettia (Dec. 21): Wyoming vs. BYU
▪ Famous Idaho Potato (Dec. 22): Colorado State vs. Eastern Michigan
▪ Hawaii (Dec. 24): Hawaii vs. Texas-San Antonio
▪ Arizona (Dec. 30): Old Dominion vs. Idaho
▪ Cotton (Jan. 1): San Diego State vs. Penn State
