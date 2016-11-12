Boise State Football

Mountain West power poll: Dominant Aztecs stay on top; Wyoming, Boise State lurking

By Dave Southorn

1. San Diego State: The Aztecs have scored more touchdowns on defense (three) than they’ve allowed (two) in Mountain West play. Sixteen straight MW wins is pretty impressive.

2. Wyoming: The Cowboys handled success well, withstanding a Utah State challenge in scoring a season-high 52 points last week. UNLV shouldn’t be a big test, but next week? SDSU.

3. Boise State: It was your typical Boise State win over San Jose State, not pretty, but a win nonetheless. Hawaii may be tough, but keep winning, and things might shake out the Broncos’ way.

4. New Mexico: Make it four straight wins and a second straight bowl-eligible season for the Lobos. Playing in Logan is always tough, but New Mexico needs it to keep pace in the division.

5. Air Force: With a 31-12 win over Army, the Falcons are starting to resemble the team they were in the first few weeks. They’ve won eight of their last 10 against Colorado State.

6. Colorado State: With wins in three of their last four, the Rams need one win to reach a bowl, but it’s a rough stretch (at Air Force, vs. New Mexico, at San Diego State).

7. Hawaii: The West’s surprise team couldn’t hold a candle to the division’s true power. The Warriors have lost two straight at home, and Boise State has outscored them 103-23 there last two meetings.

8. Utah State: It’s likely the Aggies miss out on a bowl for the first time since 2010. The defense (76th in points allowed) lost too much and the offense (90th in points scored) has been inconsistent.

9. Nevada: Giving up 280 yards on the ground per game, 127th nationally, won’t get it done in this conference. The injuries the team has suffered have been pretty staggering, so Polian deserves some slack.

10. San Jose State: The Spartans are better than their record, but they just don’t have the horses to contend right now. They lose quite a bit next season, so the work’s cut out for Ron Caragher.

11. UNLV: They could play spoiler against Wyoming, but their wins have been against Hawaii, Fresno State and FCS Jackson State. Their defense could be in for a long day against the Cowboys.

12. Fresno State: It’s no surprise the Bulldogs lacked a spark at Colorado State, playing tough in their previous game the week before DeRuyter’s firing. Last two (Hawaii, SJSU) may be winnable.

MOUNTAIN WEST STANDINGS

Conference

Overall

Mountain

W

L

PF

PA

W

L

PF

PA

Wyoming

5

0

197

133

7

2

323

268

Boise St.

4

1

171

115

8

1

313

204

New Mexico

4

1

177

177

6

3

343

284

Colorado St.

3

2

150

113

5

4

251

223

Air Force

2

3

151

155

6

3

295

216

Utah St.

1

5

133

191

3

6

219

262

Conference

Overall

West

W

L

PF

PA

W

L

PF

PA

San Diego St.

5

0

180

26

8

1

322

136

Hawaii

3

3

165

185

4

6

268

382

San Jose St.

2

4

136

203

3

7

239

361

UNLV

2

3

140

156

3

6

275

288

Nevada

1

4

114

151

3

6

206

255

Fresno St.

0

6

86

195

1

9

185

341

Friday, Nov. 4

Boise State 45, San Jose State 31

Saturday, Nov. 5

Air Force 31, Army 12

Colorado State 37, Fresno State 0

San Diego State 55, Hawaii 0

New Mexico 35, Nevada 26

Wyoming 52, Utah State 28

Saturday’s games

Wyoming at UNLV, 1 p.m. (ROOT)

Boise State at Hawaii, 5 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

New Mexico at Utah State, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN2)

Colorado State at Air Force, 8:15 p.m. (ESPNU)

San Diego State at Nevada, 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

