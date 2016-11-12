Players to watch when No. 22 Boise State visits Hawaii

BOISE STATE
CEDRICK WILSON, WIDE RECEIVER
The junior posted his third 100-yard game of the season when he had six receptions for 102 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns last Friday against San Jose State. Wilson has 37 receptions for 686 yards and has scored eight TDs. Hawaii is 99th in pass efficiency defense, and Wilson will be a tough matchup.
“It felt pretty good to do it in front of the home crowd, think that might’ve been one of my biggest games on the blue,” Wilson said.
JAKE ROH, TIGHT END
A knee injury kept the junior out the first two games, and there is no question it has slowed him down most of the season. He’s close to full health again. He had two catches for 20 yards against San Jose State after having just one for 3 yards all year.
“He’s just getting more and more healthy, he’s more confident, he’s stronger,” Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said. “... I think his strength, his endurance, is coming back.”
JONATHAN MOXEY, CORNERBACK
He hasn’t pulled down an interception this season, but Moxey has nonetheless been solid for the Broncos. The senior has 41 tackles and nine pass breakups, the only Mountain West player with such numbers.
“He’s been right there contending passes all season long ... the biggest thing we’re most proud of right now is his mental fortitude,” defensive coordinator Andy Avalos said.
HAWAII
DRU BROWN, QUARTERBACK
Brown did not being the season as the starter, but moved into the gig Oct. 1, and has helped spark Hawaii’s offense. He has completed 61.5 percent of his passes for 1,551 yards with nine TDs and six INTs. He’s also added 196 yards and three touchdowns rushing.
“He’s got some moxie. He really does,” Harsin said
MARCUS KEMP, WIDE RECEIVER
The Mountain West’s leading receiver with 910 yards, the 6-foot-4 senior is No. 3 in the conference with 55 receptions and has scored six touchdowns. Kemp had 151 yards and scored two overtime touchdowns to win at Air Force on Oct. 22.
“To be a big-time player you need to be confident in yourself, so I believe I can beat almost anybody,” Kemp said after the win.
JAHLANI TAVAI, LINEBACKER
A 6-foot-4, 235-pound force in the middle, Tavai played on the outside last season, making 11 starts, but has thrived even further as a sophomore. Tavai has been all over the field, leading Hawaii with 91 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, three sacks and two forced fumbles.
“Their ‘backers are rangy, (Tavai) is physical and thick, a good run-stopper,” Boise State co-offensive coordinator Zak Hill said.
