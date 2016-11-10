Boise State assistant coach returns to Hawaii, and it could be a little awkward

3:03 Eagle celebrates paralympian Kory Puderbaugh Pause

2:02 What's the latest edge Boise State is looking for? It's how it fuels

1:43 Presidential outcome brings out 'poor losers' and 'classless winners'

1:58 Boise State players on 'impressive' freshman RB Alexander Mattison

4:36 Boise State's David Moa: Hawaii will be 'very tough challenge'

4:43 Boise State wide receiver Cedrick Wilson says he can vacation in Hawaii some other time

1:26 Owyhee Tavern shows promise in historic Boise building

0:55 Michael Dauber sentenced to 17 to life for killing two friends

19:39 Donald Trump’s full election night victory speech