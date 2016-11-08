Boise State at Hawaii: Fans guide to Saturday’s football game

LAST WEEK
NO. 24 BOISE STATE AT HAWAI’I
▪ Location: Aloha Stadium (50,000), Honolulu, Hawaii
▪ Time: 5 p.m., CBS Sports Network (Rich Waltz, Adam Archuleta, Cassie McKinney)
▪ Where to find CBS Sports Network: Cable One (channel 139, 1139 HD), DirecTV (channel 221) and Dish Network (channel 158)
▪ Head-to-head: Boise State leads all-time series, 11-3
▪ Last five meetings: 2015 — BSU def. UH 55-0; 2012 — BSU def. UH 49-14; 2010 — BSU def. UH 42-7; 2009 — BSU def. UH 54-9; 2008 — BSU def. UH 27-7.
▪ Years as FBS-level program: Boise State (21), Hawaii (44)
▪ Bowl appearances: Boise State 16 (11-5); Hawaii 10 (5-5)
▪ Number of times ranked in the AP Poll and highest ranking, according to Sports-Reference.com: Boise State — 134 weeks ranked (high of No. 2 in 2010); Hawaii — 28 weeks ranked (high of No. 10 in 2007)
▪ Did you know? Boise State and Hawaii have three of the top-10 leading passers in NCAA history: Hawaii’s Timmy Chang (No. 2, 17,072 yards), Boise State’s Kellen Moore (No. 6, 14,667 yards), Hawaii’s Colt Brennan (No. 7, 14,193 yards).
▪ Boise State’s next home game: vs. UNLV (Friday, Nov. 18, 7 p.m., ESPN2). It is the final home game of the regular season.
