Idaho ties in the NFL: Ajayi wears down Jets in Dolphins win

When Jay Ajayi (No. 23, Boise State) busted his final run of the day for 16 yards, he stood facing the cheering crowd and pumped both fists, a picture of perseverance rewarded.
The Miami Dolphins stuck with their ground game Sunday, even when it was going nowhere, and eventually Ajayi found enough holes to finish off the New York Jets 27-23.
“His job is to keep hammering it and wait until the fourth quarter,” coach Adam Gase said. “If teams can stay with him, and they can tackle him, then they’re probably going to win the game.”
Thanks to Gase’s newfound ground attack, the Dolphins (4-4) have won three consecutive games to climb into a tie for second place in the AFC East. The Jets (3-6) slipped into the cellar with their quarterback situation again muddled.
Ajayi came up short in his bid to become the first NFL rusher to reach 200 yards three games in a row. But he netted 111 yards against the league’s top run defense to become the first Dolphin since Reggie Bush in 2011 to run for at least 100 yards in three consecutive games.
He has totaled 529 yards rushing in the past three games.
“We knew we were going against a good challenge today,” Ajayi said. “Although we couldn’t get to 200, I still felt we had a good game on the ground. The O-line still did a good job of pushing penetration. We were able to finish the game strong.”
Ajayi was hit behind the line on many of his 24 carries, but it was the Jets who wore down, and he rushed for 55 yards in the fourth quarter.
