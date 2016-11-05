Former Boise State boss Gene Bleymaier returns home, watches game on his beloved blue

Gene Bleymaier, the former Boise State athletic director, introduced blue turf to the college football world in 1986. He returned to Boise for Friday night’s game against San Jose State, where he’s now the athletic director.
Darin Oswald
Statesman file
Boise State safety Dylan Sumner-Gardner (29) intercepts a pass intended for San Jose State wide receiver Tim Crawley (2) in the first quarter Friday Nov. 4, 2016 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State linebacker Ben Weaver (51) tackles San Jose State quarterback Kenny Potter (5) with force in the third quarter Friday Nov. 4, 2016 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State running back Jeremy McNichols (13) runs 19 yards for a touchdown on San Jose State in the first quarter Friday Nov. 4, 2016 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State punter Sean Wale (19) gains a first down on a faked punt before being tackled by San Jose State running back Thai Cottrell (22) near the end of the first quarter Friday Nov. 4, 2016 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State linebacker Tanner Vallejo (20) wraps up San Jose State wide receiver Tim Crawley (2) with help from linebacker Joe Martarano (7) in the second quarter Friday Nov. 4, 2016 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State cornerback Jonathan Moxey (2) attempts to leap over San Jose State's Bailey Gaither (84) but is tripped up on a kick-off retrun in the first quarter Friday Nov. 4, 2016 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State running back Jeremy McNichols (13) crosses the goal line for his second touchdown against San Jose State Friday Nov. 4, 2016 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State wide receiver Chaz Anderson (6) makes a reception for a big gain against San Jose State's defense Friday Nov. 4, 2016 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State defensive end Jabril Frazier (8) chases San Jose State quarterback Kenny Potter (5) in the backfield but Potter manages to get the pass off for a first down in the second quarter Friday Nov. 4, 2016 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State tight end Alec Dhaenens (87) leads the Broncos onto the blue with the hammer for the contest with San Jose State Friday Nov. 4, 2016 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
A large U.S. flag is unfurled for the national anthem before the start of Boise State's football game against San Jose State Friday Nov. 4, 2016 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Because there is always room for bacon. Boise State students cheer on the Broncos against San Jose State Friday Nov. 4, 2016 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State defensive end Jabril Frazier (8) tackles San Jose State wide receiver Justin Holmes (9) in the first quarter Friday Nov. 4, 2016 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State tailgaters and fans get ready for the Broncos' late start against Mountain West foe San Jose State Friday Nov. 4, 2016 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State quarterback Brett Rypien (4) warms up before the the game against San Jose State at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Friday November, 04, 2016.
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Boise State wide receiver Cedrick Wilson (1) dives into the end zone ahead of a tackle attempt by San Jose State safety Chad Miller (15) during the fourth quarter of the game at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Friday November, 04, 2016.
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Boise State wide receiver Thomas Sperbeck (82) gets tackled by San Jose State safety Trevon Bierria (23) during the first half of the game at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Boise State leads San Jose State 24-16 at the half. Friday November, 04, 2016.
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Boise State wide receiver Chaz Anderson (6) catches a first half pass against San Jose State during the first half of the game at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Boise State leads San Jose State 24-16 at the half. Friday November, 04, 2016.
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Boise State defensive end Jabril Frazier (8) tries to tackle San Jose State quarterback Kenny Potter (5) during the first half of the game at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Boise State leads San Jose State 24-16 at the half. Friday November, 04, 2016.
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Boise State wide receiver Cedrick Wilson (1) and San Jose State tight end Josh Oliver (89) fight for control of a fourth quarter onside kick during the game at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Boise State defeated San Jose State 45-31. Friday November, 04, 2016.
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
San Jose State quarterback Kenny Potter (5) throws a pass against defense by Boise State nose tackle David Moa (55) during the game at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Boise State defeated San Jose State 45-31. Friday November, 04, 2016.
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Boise State tight end Alec Dhaenens (87) scores a fourth quarter touchdown against San Jose State during the game at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Boise State defeated San Jose State 45-31. Friday November, 04, 2016.
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Boise State running back Jeremy McNichols (13) stiff arms San Jose State cornerback Dominic Barnes (24) during the game at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Boise State defeated San Jose State 45-31. Friday November, 04, 2016.
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Boise State fans celebrate a touchdown by Boise State wide receiver Cedrick Wilson during the game against San Jose State at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Boise State defeated San Jose State 45-31. Friday November, 04, 2016.
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Boise State wide receiver Cedrick Wilson (1) breaks away from defense by San Jose State cornerback Andre Chachere (21) for a touchdown during the game at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Boise State defeated San Jose State 45-31. Friday November, 04, 2016.
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Boise State tight end Jake Roh (88) catches a pass against defense by San Jose State safety Chad Miller (15) during the game at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Boise State defeated San Jose State 45-31. Friday November, 04, 2016.
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Boise State wide receiver Thomas Sperbeck (82) gets tackled by San Jose State safety Trevon Bierria (23) during the first half of the game at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Boise State leads San Jose State 24-16 at the half. Friday November, 04, 2016.
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
San Jose State wide receiver Tim Crawley (2) gets tackled by Boise State linebacker Tanner Vallejo (20) during the first half of the game at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Boise State leads San Jose State 24-16 at the half. Friday November, 04, 2016.
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Boise State wide receiver Chaz Anderson (6) gets tackled by San Jose State cornerback Andre Chachere (21) during the first half of the game at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Boise State leads San Jose State 24-16 at the half. Friday November, 04, 2016.
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Boise State quarterback Brett Rypien (4) throws a first half pass against San Jose State during the game at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Boise State leads San Jose State 24-16 at the half. Friday November, 04, 2016.
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Boise State running back Jeremy McNichols (13) run the ball against San Jose State during the first half of the game at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Boise State leads San Jose State 24-16 at the half. Friday November, 04, 2016.
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Boise State running back Alexander Mattison (22) runs into the San Jose State defense during the first half of the game at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Boise State leads San Jose State 24-16 at the half. Friday November, 04, 2016.
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Boise State running back Alexander Mattison (22) is tackled by the San Jose State defense during the first half of the game at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Boise State leads San Jose State 24-16 at the half. Friday November, 04, 2016.
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Boise State punter Sean Wale (19) runs for a first down on a fake punt during the first half of the game at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Boise State leads San Jose State 24-16 at the half. Friday November, 04, 2016.
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
San Jose State defensive end Isaiah Irving (53) sacks Boise State quarterback Brett Rypien (4) during the first half of the game at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Boise State leads San Jose State 24-16 at the half. Friday November, 04, 2016.
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Boise State running back Jeremy McNichols (13) runs onto the field before the game against San Jose State at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Boise State leads San Jose State 24-16 at the half. Friday November, 04, 2016.
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Cash Stapleton salutes the flag during the National Anthem before the game against San Jose State at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Boise State leads San Jose State 24-16 at the half. Friday November, 04, 2016.
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Boise State punter Sean Wale (19) practices punts before the start of the game against San Jose State at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Boise State leads San Jose State 24-16 at the half. Friday November, 04, 2016.
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
