November 3, 2016 11:53 PM

San Diego State moves atop Mountain West power poll; Boise State third

By Dave Southorn

1. San Diego State: Against the Mountain West, the Aztecs have been nothing but dominant, winning a combined 125-26. If they win against Hawaii on Saturday, they need one more win to clinch the division.

2. Wyoming: When you beat Boise State and you haven’t lost in conference, you deserve to move up. The Cowboys’ style will allow them to be competitive in just about any game.

3. Boise State: Is Boise State the most talented team in the Mountain West? Yes. Are the Broncos playing the best football right now? No. If turnover margin doesn’t change, no MW shot for them.

4. New Mexico: The Lobos have won three in a row and still have a slim shot at the division. They won with defense, outgaining Hawaii 321-298. A win against Nevada means bowl eligibility.

5. Hawaii: The Rainbow Warriors have lost their past seven against New Mexico after a tough home loss. Now they play the red-hot Aztecs, who have won 15 straight against MW teams.

6. Air Force: It wasn’t pretty, but the Falcons ended a three-game losing streak thanks to four interceptions and 102 yards by their backup QB. They’ll be in ninth bowl in 10 years if they beat rival Army.

7. Utah State: San Diego State was way too strong, scoring 40 of the last 46 points. The Aggies have a losing record going into November for the first time since 2011.

8. Colorado State: Coming off a bye with a win behind them, and drawing Fresno State, the Rams have to feel good. Their solid rushing attack should find the Bulldogs’ 126th-ranked rush D no hurdle.

9. Nevada: The Wolf Pack needed the bye with losses in four of five games and a ton of injuries. But their awful rush defense (268.3 ypg) gets to go on the road against the No. 1 rush offense in the nation.

10. San Jose State: Against UNLV, the Spartans showed some life, intercepting the Rebels with less than a minute left to seal the win. They draw an angry Boise State team next. Not a good recipe.

11. UNLV: What should have been a season of growth for the Rebels has shown little. Their QB situation is shaky (three combined for 45.2 percent passing), and the defense allows tons of big plays.

12. Fresno State: With an interim coach, the Bulldogs showed some fire against Air Force. But they showed why they have one win by tossing four INTs — three inside the Falcons’ 20 and one pick-six.

MOUNTAIN WEST STANDINGS

Conference

Overall

Mountain

W

L

PF

PA

W

L

PF

PA

Wyoming

4

0

145

105

6

2

270

240

Boise St.

3

1

126

84

7

1

268

173

New Mexico

3

1

142

151

5

3

308

258

Colorado St.

2

2

113

113

4

4

214

223

Air Force

2

3

151

155

5

3

264

204

Utah St.

1

4

105

139

3

5

191

210

Conference

Overall

West

W

L

PF

PA

W

L

PF

PA

San Diego St.

4

0

125

26

7

1

267

136

Hawaii

3

2

165

130

4

5

268

327

San Jose St.

2

3

105

158

3

6

208

316

UNLV

2

3

140

156

3

6

275

288

Nevada

1

3

88

116

3

5

180

220

Fresno St.

0

5

86

158

1

8

185

304

Friday, Oct. 28

San Diego St. 40, Utah St. 13

Air Force 31, Fresno St. 21

Saturday, Oct. 29

Wyoming 30, Boise State 28

San Jose State 30, UNLV 24

New Mexico 28, Hawaii 21

Friday’s game

San Jose State at Boise State, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN2)

Saturday’s games

Air Force at Army, 10 a.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Fresno State at Colorado State, 1:30 p.m. (ROOT)

Hawaii at San Diego State, 5 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Nevada at New Mexico, 8:15 p.m. (ESPNU)

Utah State at Wyoming, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN2)

