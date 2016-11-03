San Diego State moves atop Mountain West power poll; Boise State third

1. San Diego State: Against the Mountain West, the Aztecs have been nothing but dominant, winning a combined 125-26. If they win against Hawaii on Saturday, they need one more win to clinch the division.
2. Wyoming: When you beat Boise State and you haven’t lost in conference, you deserve to move up. The Cowboys’ style will allow them to be competitive in just about any game.
3. Boise State: Is Boise State the most talented team in the Mountain West? Yes. Are the Broncos playing the best football right now? No. If turnover margin doesn’t change, no MW shot for them.
4. New Mexico: The Lobos have won three in a row and still have a slim shot at the division. They won with defense, outgaining Hawaii 321-298. A win against Nevada means bowl eligibility.
5. Hawaii: The Rainbow Warriors have lost their past seven against New Mexico after a tough home loss. Now they play the red-hot Aztecs, who have won 15 straight against MW teams.
6. Air Force: It wasn’t pretty, but the Falcons ended a three-game losing streak thanks to four interceptions and 102 yards by their backup QB. They’ll be in ninth bowl in 10 years if they beat rival Army.
7. Utah State: San Diego State was way too strong, scoring 40 of the last 46 points. The Aggies have a losing record going into November for the first time since 2011.
8. Colorado State: Coming off a bye with a win behind them, and drawing Fresno State, the Rams have to feel good. Their solid rushing attack should find the Bulldogs’ 126th-ranked rush D no hurdle.
9. Nevada: The Wolf Pack needed the bye with losses in four of five games and a ton of injuries. But their awful rush defense (268.3 ypg) gets to go on the road against the No. 1 rush offense in the nation.
10. San Jose State: Against UNLV, the Spartans showed some life, intercepting the Rebels with less than a minute left to seal the win. They draw an angry Boise State team next. Not a good recipe.
11. UNLV: What should have been a season of growth for the Rebels has shown little. Their QB situation is shaky (three combined for 45.2 percent passing), and the defense allows tons of big plays.
12. Fresno State: With an interim coach, the Bulldogs showed some fire against Air Force. But they showed why they have one win by tossing four INTs — three inside the Falcons’ 20 and one pick-six.
MOUNTAIN WEST STANDINGS
Conference
Overall
Mountain
W
L
PF
PA
W
L
PF
PA
Wyoming
4
0
145
105
6
2
270
240
Boise St.
3
1
126
84
7
1
268
173
New Mexico
3
1
142
151
5
3
308
258
Colorado St.
2
2
113
113
4
4
214
223
Air Force
2
3
151
155
5
3
264
204
Utah St.
1
4
105
139
3
5
191
210
Conference
Overall
West
W
L
PF
PA
W
L
PF
PA
San Diego St.
4
0
125
26
7
1
267
136
Hawaii
3
2
165
130
4
5
268
327
San Jose St.
2
3
105
158
3
6
208
316
UNLV
2
3
140
156
3
6
275
288
Nevada
1
3
88
116
3
5
180
220
Fresno St.
0
5
86
158
1
8
185
304
Friday, Oct. 28
San Diego St. 40, Utah St. 13
Air Force 31, Fresno St. 21
Saturday, Oct. 29
Wyoming 30, Boise State 28
San Jose State 30, UNLV 24
New Mexico 28, Hawaii 21
Friday’s game
San Jose State at Boise State, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN2)
Saturday’s games
Air Force at Army, 10 a.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Fresno State at Colorado State, 1:30 p.m. (ROOT)
Hawaii at San Diego State, 5 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Nevada at New Mexico, 8:15 p.m. (ESPNU)
Utah State at Wyoming, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN2)
