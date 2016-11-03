San Jose State’s Potter will face tough task in Boise State defensive line

Boise State’s defensive line might be licking its chops at Friday’s matchup against San Jose State even more after being shut out in the sack column last week.
The Spartans have been sliced up all season by opposing pass rushes, giving up 42 sacks. That’s last among all 128 FBS teams, nine more than anyone else has allowed, and just two shy of the most any team gave up all of last season.
San Jose State hasn’t had a turnover the past three games, which is slightly more preferable than giving up a sack.
“One of our Achilles heels right now is sacks,” San Jose State coach Ron Caragher said. “We have a high number of sacks we’ve given up. I’ll take a sack any day over throwing the ball up for grabs.”
Senior quarterback Kenny Potter leads the charge for the Spartans, completing 120-of-210 passes for 1,544 yards with 11 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also has rushed for 326 yards without sacks factored in.
“He’s similar to the guy we just saw,” Boise State defensive coordinator Andy Avalos said. “... Potter’s very capable of throwing the ball, and he’s proven that. Very athletic.”
That guy Boise State just saw, Wyoming’s Josh Allen, threw for 274 yards and ran for 53 while avoiding a sack. Avalos said, “We’ve got to do a better job with the front seven all together,” after Saturday was the team’s first game without a sack this season.
Though San Jose State has four returning starters on the offensive line, what has been key is teams jumping out ahead and forcing the Spartans’ hand, which the Broncos certainly hope to do.
“That’s what is very interesting. I think they’ve gotten behind and had to throw the ball a little bit, that’s what’s hurt them,” Boise State defensive line coach Steve Caldwell said.
