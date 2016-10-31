San Jose State at Boise State: Fans guide to Friday’s football game

The Boise State football team hosts San Jose State in a Mountain West game Friday night at Albertsons Stadium. Here’s a game-day guide for Bronco fans.
LAST WEEK
▪ Boise State's perfect season ends in Wyoming
▪ San Jose State knocks off UNLV
▪ Boise State falls to No. 24 in polls after stunning loss
SAN JOSE STATE AT NO. 24 BOISE STATE
▪ When: 8:15 p.m. Friday
▪ Where: Albertsons Stadium (36,387), Boise
▪ TV: ESPN2 (Dave Lamont and Ray Bentley). ESPN2 can be found on Cable One (channel 134, 1134 HD), DirecTV (channel 209) and Dish Network (channel 144)
▪ Radio: KBOI 670 AM/KTIK 93.1 FM (Bob Behler, Pete Cavender)
▪ Records: Boise State 7-1 (3-1 Mountain West); San Jose State 3-6 (2-3 Mountain West)
▪ Kickoff weather: Upper 50s, slight winds and no chance of precipitation
▪ Vegas line: Boise State favored by 29 1/2
▪ All-time series: Boise State leads 12-0
▪ Last five meetings: 2015 — BSU def. SJSU 40-23; 2010 — BSU def. SJSU 48-0; 2009 — BSU def. SJSU 45-7; 2008 — BSU def. SJSU 33-16; 2007 — BSU def. SJSU 42-7.
▪ Years as FBS-level program: Boise State (21), San Jose State (67)
▪ Bowl appearances: Boise State 16 (11-5); San Jose State 8 (5-3)
▪ Number of times ranked in the AP Poll and highest ranking, according to Sports-Reference.com: Boise State — 133 weeks ranked (high of No. 2 in 2010); San Jose State — 5 weeks ranked (high of No. 20 in 1975)
▪ Did you know? In 12 meetings, Boise State has won each game by an average of 29 points. The smallest margin of victory for the Broncos was a 23-20 thriller at San Jose State in 2006.
▪ Boise State’s next away game: at Hawaii (Saturday, Nov. 12, 5 p.m., CBS Sports Network)
COLOR SCHEME
Black out — all fans are asked to wear black clothes.
BRONCO WALK
The team will walk from the Student Union Building through campus to the Bleymaier Football Center north of Albertsons Stadium approximately 2 1/2 hours before kickoff of home games, letting fans get an up-close look at the team. This week’s Bronco Walk will start at approximately 5:45 p.m.
PARKING
▪ Stadium lots open at 4 p.m. Friday
▪ Free parking is now available on Boise State game days at Kristin Armstrong Municipal Park and Ann Morrison Park. Vehicles will not be towed from those parks, or Julia Davis, until 3 a.m. The 10-to-10 drinking ordinance does not apply to Kristin Armstrong or Ann Morrison; that only applies to Julia Davis.
ALCOHOL
The 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. designated tailgate zone, above, continues this season. Fans 21 and older are allowed to consume alcoholic beverages in opaque plastic cups in designated areas. However, State Board of Education rules remain in effect, based on actions this summer.
PROHIBITED ITEMS INSIDE THE STADIUM
Weapons, alcohol, artificial noisemakers, outside food/drink, glass bottles/containers, plastic bottles/containers, large bags/backpacks, hard-sided or wheeled bags, umbrellas, coolers, baskets, etc., long-lens cameras, tripods, tape recorders, video recorders, electronic transmitting devices, iPads, tablets and laptops.
NO MORE HUDDLE
A new addition last season, “The Huddle,” will not resume after the Idaho State Board of Education voted in June it would not allow alcohol to be sold to ticketed fans at designated functions before games, unless there is a separate invitation issued to those fans.
It does not affect alcohol service at the Stueckle Sky Center at Albertsons Stadium, or the 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. tailgaiting zone where alcohol is allowed for consumption in designated areas around the stadium and on campus.
FREE DOWNTOWN SHUTTLE
Game-day shuttles will run to and from downtown for each home game this season. Before the game, downtown pickups occur every 15 minutes for two hours prior to game time at:
▪ 6th & Grove
▪ 8th & Main
▪ 11th & Main
▪ 8th between Idaho & Bannock
▪ 8th & Broad
Fans are dropped off on the east side of Albertsons Stadium just off Broadway Avenue. After the game, fans are picked up again on the east side of the stadium and taken back downtown. The shuttle runs for one hour after the game is over.
WEEKLY LUNCHEONS
The Bronco Athletic Association’s weekly Luncheon Series takes place on the sixth floor of the Stueckle Sky Center, with free parking in the west stadium lot.
The final luncheon off the football season is Nov. 7, featuring football coach Bryan Harsin. Tickets are available at broncoathleticassociation.com, and can be purchased for $17 in advance, or $20 at the door.
The Bronco Luncheon Series features giveaways and appearances by Athletic Director Curt Apsey, current and former athletes, Buster Bronco and members of the Spirit Squad.
THIS WEEK’S HEADLINES
Boise State DE Durrant Miles broke his thumb, then played at Wyoming
Boise State WR Sean Modster says patience has paid off last two games
Back to Vegas or Hawaii for Boise State football’s bowl game?
Boise State still has slivers of hope for Mountain West title shot, Cotton Bowl
Comments