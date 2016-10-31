How did NFL players from Idaho schools fare during Week 8?

Down 10 points in the fourth quarter, the Dallas Cowboys needed a boost on both sides of the ball.
Former Boise State defenders Tyrone Crawford and Orlando Scandrick provided the spark the defense needed, and the offense responded with 16 unanswered points to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles 29-23 in overtime Sunday night.
Crawford (No. 98, Boise State) had his best game of the season. The 26-year-old Canadian, who has shifted between defensive end and tackle during his four active years in Dallas, started at end and had a career-high six tackles. He hit Eagles rookie quarterback Carson Wentz three times, including 1 1/2 sacks, and he recovered a fumble with 13 minutes remaining in regulation to set up a field goal that pulled Dallas within a touchdown at 23-16.
Scandrick (No. 32, Boise State) returned from a four-game absence after injuring both hamstrings. The 29-year-old cornerback made up for lost time on the Eagles’ final possession with the game tied. After Crawford and Cedric Thornton combined for a sack on first-and-20 from the Philly 10, Scandrick stopped Jordan Matthews on a short passing route to force third-and-19 with 53 seconds left. When Wentz rolled out to his right, Scandrick came from the other side and had a free shot from behind for his second sack of the season. Philadelphia punted and never possessed the ball again as Dallas ran out the clock, then scored on 12 plays in the first drive of OT to improve to 6-1 this season.
Crawford has 18 tackles this season, and he is on pace to surpass his previous high of 35 set last year. Scandrick, who also broke up a pass during the second half, has 10 stops in three games. Both men have 11 1/2 career sacks, though Crawford’s have game in about half as many games (105-54).
Dallas DE DeMarcus Lawrence (No. 90, Boise State) also hit Wentz once and made two tackles as part of the front-four rotation. Fellow end Benson Mayowa (No. 93, Idaho) had one tackle.
See highlights from the game here.
ILOKA STEPS UP ACROSS THE POND
On the other side of the Atlantic Ocean, George Iloka also had a stellar effort in an overtime game.
The Cincinnati free safety (No. 43, Boise State) had five tackles Sunday against the Washington Redskins at Wembley Stadium in London. He also intercepted a pass deep in the Bengals’ territory during the 27-27 tie.
Iloka has six career interceptions, and at least one in all four seasons in which he has been a starter in the Cincinnati secondary. The 26-year-old from Houston is fourth on the team with 35 tackles this season.
Fourteen players from Idaho colleges participated in Sunday’s games. The rest of the list:
SUNDAY
▪ New Orleans TE Josh Hill (No. 89, Blackfoot High/Idaho State) started and had one catch for 3 yards against Seattle. He also made a tackle on special teams duty.
▪ New England LB Shea McClellin (No. 58, Marsing High/Boise State) recovered his team’s fumble on a kickoff at Buffalo.
▪ Cleveland CB Jamar Taylor (No. 21, Boise State) started, made three tackles and broke up four passes against the New York Jets.
▪ San Diego ILB Korey Toomer (No. 56, Idaho) made four tackles, forced a fumble — his second against Denver this season — and broke up a pass. Broncos DL Billy Winn (No. 97, Boise State) also had four stops.
▪ Offensive line starters: New York Jets LT Ryan Clady (No. 78, Boise State), Arizona LG Mike Iupati (No. 76, Idaho), Denver C Matt Paradis (No. 61, Council High/Boise State).
▪ Also participated: Tampa Bay OL Evan Smith (No. 62, Idaho State).
▪ Active, did not play: Seattle G Rees Odhiambo (No. 70, Boise State).
▪ Inactive: Tampa Bay RB Doug Martin (No. 22, Boise State; hamstring).
