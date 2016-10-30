McNichols vs. Hill: Running back matchup as good as advertised

Wyoming running back Brian Hill looks for leverage against the Boise State defense during the first half of their football game at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyo., on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016.
Boise State running back Jeremy McNichols breaks free on a run behind a block from offensive lineman Mason Hampton (59) during a game against Wyoming at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyo., on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016.
Boise State running back Alexander Mattison (22) scores on a 16 yard touchdown run while being defended by Wyoming player Andrew Wingard (28) during the first half of the game at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyo., on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016.
Boise State running back Jeremy McNichols (13) uses his arm to remain upright on a 40 yard first half run against the University of Wyoming at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyo., on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016.
Boise State wide receiver Cedrick Wilson (1) can't come up with a long pass attempt during the game against the University of Wyoming at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyo., on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. Boise State led Wyoming 21-17 at the half.
Boise State tight end Chase Blakley (86) makes the first catch of his career against defense by Wyoming player Andrew Wingard (28) during the first half of the game at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyo., on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016.
Boise State running back Jeremy McNichols (13) fumbles on a first half run during the game against the University of Wyoming at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyo., on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. Boise State led Wyoming 21-17 at the half.
Boise State defensive end Sam McCaskill (94) chases Wyoming player Austin Conway (25) during the first half of the game at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyo., on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016.
Boise State wide receiver Cedrick Wilson (1) hauls in a 43 yard pass from Brett Rypien while being defended by Wyoming player Robert Priester (2) at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyo., on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016.
The Boise State defense led by Boise State linebacker Ben Weaver (51) and linebacker Joe Martarano (7) stop Wyoming player Josh Allen (17) on a fourth down attempt during the game against the University of Wyoming at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyo., on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016.
Boise State fans express their displeasure with a call during the game against the University of Wyoming at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyo., on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016.
Boise State fans cheer after a first quarter touchdown run by running back Jeremy McNichols during the game against the University of Wyoming at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyo., on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016.
Boise State running back Jeremy McNichols (13) breaks free on a run behind a block from offensive linesman Mason Hampton (59) on Wyoming player Marcus Epps (6) during the game at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyo., on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016.
Wyoming player Brian Hill (5) gets stuffed by the Boise State defense during the first half of the game at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyo., on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016.
Boise State tight end Jake Knight (84) is unable to come up with a Brett Rypien first half pass while being defended by Wyoming player D.J. May (7) during the first half of the game at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyo., on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016.
Wyoming player Rico Gafford (5) intercepts a Brett Rypien pass intended for Boise State wide receiver Thomas Sperbeck (82) during the first half of the game at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyo., on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016.
BSU head coach Bryan Harsin shakes hands with safety Chanceller James (3) before the Boise State v. University of Wyoming at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyo., on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016.
Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin talks to a game official during the first half of the game against Wyoming at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyo., on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016.
Boise State nose tackle David Moa (55) walks off the field after the bronco's loss to the University of Wyoming at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyo., on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016.
Boise State wide receiver Chaz Anderson (6) and Boise State offensive linesman Mario Yakoo (66) are pictured after Wyoming recovered a late fourth quarter onside kick during the game against Wyoming at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyo., on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016.
Boise State quarterback Brett Rypien (4) and Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen (17) shake hands at the end of the game at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyo., on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016.
Boise State wide receiver Thomas Sperbeck (82) throws a touchdown pass to quarterback Brett Rypien during the second half of the game against the University of Wyoming at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyo., on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016.
Boise State quarterback Brett Rypien (4) catches a touchdown pass from Boise State wide receiver Thomas Sperbeck during the game against the University of Wyoming at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyo., on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016.
Wyoming player Jake Maulhardt (83) scores on a two point conversion to tie the game against Boise State at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyo., on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016.
Boise State running back Devan Demas (26) and Boise State quarterback Thomas Stuart (3) walk off the field after the bronco's loss to the University of Wyoming at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyo., on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016.
Boise State cornerback Raymond Ford (25) is pictured during the fourth quarter of the loss to the University of Wyoming at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyo., on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016.
Wyoming players celebrate a late fourth quarter safety that resulted in the winning points against the Boise State broncos at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyo., on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016.
Wyoming Cowboys players celebrate at the end of their win over Boise State at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyo., on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016.
