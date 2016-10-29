How Boise State and Wyoming scored their points Saturday night

Boise State
7
14
0
7—28
Wyoming
0
17
0
13—30
First quarter
BSU—Jeremy McNichols 5 run (Tyler Rausa kick), 3:12. Key plays: Safety Chanceller James hauled in an interception at the Broncos’ 29-yard-line to regain possession, Boise State’s fourth takeaway of the season. On the play prior to McNichols’ touchdown, quarterback Brett Rypien hit tight end Chase Blakley on his first career reception for a 28-yard gain. Drive: 8 plays, 71 yards, 3:14. Boise State 7, Wyoming 0.
Second quarter
BSU—McNichols 2 run (Rausa kick), 11:51. Key plays: Boise State stuffed Wyoming running back Brian Hill on fourth-and-goal at the 1 to get back the ball. McNichols flashed impressive balance, with his hand in the ground for a few yards before reeling off a 40-yard run on the drive’s second play. Rypien hit receiver Cedrick Wilson for 43 yards to get down to the 2. Drive: 5 plays, 99 yards, 2:25. Boise State 14, Wyoming 0.
UW—Jacob Hollister 19 pass from Josh Allen (Cooper Rothe kick), 9:10. Key plays: The Cowboys’ first four plays of the drive went 55 yards, the fourth a 23-yard rush by Hill. Allen found Hollister on a post route in the middle of the end zone, threading the pass through the defense for the score. Drive: 6 plays, 75 yards, 2:41. Boise State 14, Wyoming 7.
BSU—Alexander Mattison 16 run (Rausa kick), 6:26. Key plays: McNichols had three straight carries for 26 yards preceding Mattison’s touchdown, the second of the freshman’s career. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 2:44. Boise State 21, Wyoming 7.
UW—Rothe 40 field goal, 1:48. Key plays: Facing third-and-2 from their own 33, the Cowboys got a big 27-yard pass down the sideline from Allen to Hollister. Hill had two rushes for 12 yards to get into field goal range after the pass. Drive: 9 plays, 52 yards, 4:38. Boise State 21, Wyoming 10.
UW—Hollister 28 pass from Allen (Rothe kick), 0:52. Key plays: The Cowboys got the ball in Boise State territory after defensive back Rico Gafford intercepted Rypien and returned it 32 yards. Allen found Hollister wide open down the sideline, giving him more than 100 receiving yards in the first half. Drive: 2 plays, 35 yards, :41. Boise State 21, Wyoming 17.
Fourth quarter
UW—Rothe 39 field goal, 13:05. Key plays: Allen was great on the drive, rushing for 16 yards on third-and-10 the third play of the drive, and hitting receiver C.J. Johnson for 25 yards on third-and-5 to get to the BSU 29. Drive: 10 plays, 53 yards, 4:24. Boise State 21, Wyoming 20.
BSU—Rypien 33 pass from Thomas Sperbeck (Rausa kick), 10:50. Key plays: Rypien found receiver Chaz Anderson down the middle for a tough catch on second-and-7 for an 18-yard gain the previous play. The Broncos pulled out some of their patented trickery for the score, with Rypien handing off to McNichols, who pitched to Sperbeck on the end-around and found Rypien wide open leaking out of the backfield. Drive: 5 plays, 78 yards, 2:15. Boise State 28, Wyoming 20.
UW—Tanner Gentry 27 pass from Allen (Jake Maulhardt pass from Allen), 6:42. Key plays: Hill had a 2-yard run on third-and-1 on the drive’s third play, and Allen kept the drive going with a 9-yard pass to Josh Harshman on third-and-6 down to the Boise State 24. He rolled out and found Gentry in the back of the end zone on third-and-13. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 4:08 elapsed. Boise State 28, Wyoming 28.
UW—Safety, 1:25. Key plays: Wyoming defensive tackle Chase Appleby sacked Rypien as he rolled out to pass, forcing him to fumble. The ball went out of the back of the end zone, resulting in the safety. Drive: none. Wyoming 30, Boise State 28.
Team statistics
BSU
UW
First downs
24
25
Rushes-yards
27-159
49-215
Passing
328
274
Total offense
487
489
Comp-Att-Int
23-36-1
18-31-1
Sacks by-yards
0-0
3-26
Return yards
84
31
Punts-average
5-45.4
5-46.4
Fumbles-lost
3-1
0-0
3rd-down conv.
2-8
10-18
4th-down conv.
0-0
0-1
Red-zone conv.
3-3
1-2
Penalties-yards
4-24
0-0
Possession time
24:20
35:40
Attendance
24,023
Time
3:24
Individual statistics
RUSHING—Boise State, McNichols 18-143, Mattison 4-40, Rypien 5-(minus 24). Wyoming, Hill 28-146, Allen 11-53, Conway 3-10, Wick 4-10, Gentry 1-(minus 3), (Team) 1-(minus 1).
PASSING—Boise State, Rypien 22-35-1-295, Sperbeck 1-1-0-33. Allen 18-31-1-274.
RECEIVING—Boise State, Sperbeck 8-80, C. Wilson 4-84, Anderson 3-50, Modster 2-27, McNichols 2-18, Rypien 1-33, Blakley 1-28, Dhaenens 1-5, Mattison 1-3. Wyoming, Hollister 6-144, Gentry 6-73, Harshman 2-16, Maulhardt 2-13, Johnson 1-25, Conway 1-3.
DEFENSE (Tackles-sacks-INT)—Boise State, Weaver 16-0-0, Hartsfield 11-0-0, Martarano 10-0-0, James 9-0-1, Sumner-Gardner 8-0-0, Horton 7-0-0, Moa 6-0-0, Miles 5-0-0, Vallejo 5-0-0. Wyoming: Epps 8-0-0, Wingard 7-0-0, Priester 7-0-0, May 6-0-0, L. Wilson 6-0-0, Wacha 6-1-0, Gafford 4-0-1, Appleby 3-1-0, Prosser 2-1-0.
