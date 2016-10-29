Boise State leads Mountain West power poll; Air Force, San Diego State win

1. Boise State: There’s no doubt now, the Broncos are in the driver’s seat for a Cotton Bowl berth. They keep winning close games despite errors, showing just how talented this team is and can be.
2. San Diego State: The Aztecs haven’t faced a murderer’s row in their four MW games, but allowing only 26 points is impressive, including 13 in a win at Utah State on Friday. There’s no sign they won’t face BSU in the MW title game.
3. Wyoming: As disappointing as most of the conference has been, let’s give it up for the Cowboys. One win from bowl eligibility, powerful run game, physical defense.
4. Hawaii: Perhaps the Warriors are legit. They ended Air Force’s 15-game home win streak, giving up 4.5 yards per carry on 87(!) rushes. New Mexico has won last six meetings against Hawaii.
5. New Mexico: In two games since losing to Boise State, the Lobos have scored 104 points. Hawaii is playing inspired, but has struggled against the run.
6. Air Force: The Falcons will still test Boise State at the end of the season, but the bloom is off the rose. They’ve lost three straight, allowing 114 points, going into Friday’s late game at Fresno State.
7. Utah State: The Aggies got a much-needed win last week (vs. Fresno State). They took a 7-0 lead on SDSU on Friday night, then it got away in a 40-13 loss.
8. Colorado State: Perhaps the Rams carried over some momentum from their late success at Boise State, jumping out to a 35-0 lead at UNLV. They get a bye, then Fresno State. They’ll take it.
9. UNLV: Last week, Colorado State whipped the Rebels in the first half, another odd home game in a season that already includes a home loss to Idaho.
10. Nevada: Woof. At home, the Wolf Pack never led against Wyoming and were gashed for 401 yards on the ground. Their rush defense is 125th nationally, not good at all in a run-heavy league.
11. San Jose State: As expected, the Aztecs pounded the Spartans. Their offense is bad (22.2 ppg). Their defense is bad (446 ypg allowed). But they might have a shot against UNLV.
12. Fresno State: Tim DeRuyter was fired Monday after a 1-7 start, and it came as no surprise. The Bulldogs aren’t getting blown out lately, but they’re not talented enough to find ways to win.
MOUNTAIN WEST STANDINGS
Conference
Overall
Mountain
W
L
PF
PA
W
L
PF
PA
Boise St.
3
0
98
54
7
0
240
143
Wyoming
3
0
115
77
5
2
241
212
New Mexico
2
1
114
130
4
3
280
237
Colorado St.
2
2
113
113
4
4
214
223
Air Force
2
3
151
155
5
3
257
197
Utah St.
1
4
105
139
3
5
191
210
Conference
Overall
West
W
L
PF
PA
W
L
PF
PA
San Diego St.
4
0
125
26
7
1
267
136
Hawaii
3
1
144
102
4
4
240
292
UNLV
2
2
116
126
3
5
251
258
Nevada
1
3
88
116
3
5
180
220
San Jose St.
1
3
75
134
2
6
178
292
Fresno St.
0
5
86
158
1
8
185
304
Friday’s games
San Diego St. 40, Utah St. 13
Air Force 31, Fresno St. 21
Saturday’s games
Boise St. at Wyoming, 5 p.m. (CBSSN)
UNLV at San Jose St., 8:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
New Mexico at Hawaii, 10 p.m.
FRIDAY’S MOUNTAIN WEST ROUNDUP
SAN DIEGO ST. 40, UTAH ST. 13
LOGAN, Utah
Donnel Pumphrey rushed for 223 yards, moving into the top five on the NCAA career list, and Juwan Washington added 137 yards and two TDs to lead the Aztecs (7-1, 4-0), who have won 15 straight over Mountain West rivals.
Pumphrey leads the country with 1,469 yards this season. He passed Cedric Benson, Travis Prentice and Charles White to reach 5,741 for his career.
Kent Myers passed for a score and ran for another for the Aggies (3-7, 1-4).
AIR FORCE 31, FRESNO ST. 21
FRESNO, Calif.
Backup quarterback Arion Worthman ran for 102 yards and two touchdowns as an injury replacement to rally Air Force past Fresno State. Air Force (5-3, 2-3) snapped a three-game losing streak, while Fresno State (1-8, 0-5) joined the 1929 Bulldogs as the only teams in school history to lose seven consecutive games.
The Falcons were able to win despite senior starting quarterback Nate Romine leaving the game with an apparent ankle injury with 6:19 remaining in the third quarter, when the Falcons were trailing 21-17.
