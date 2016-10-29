Players to watch when No. 13 Boise State visits Wyoming

BOISE STATE
SEAN MODSTER, WIDE RECEIVER
Entering last week’s game against BYU, Modster had four career receptions for 50 yards. The sophomore doubled both figures against the Cougars, his first catch coming on a deep 56-yard catch and run from quarterback Brett Rypien. He added three more receptions for 26 yards in the win. Modster may emerge as another option alongside the Broncos’ usual targets, and he should see an opportunity against Wyoming’s struggling pass defense (allowing 299.6 yards per game).
“Sean does so much. ... He is everywhere on the field,” Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said. “That (56-yarder) was huge. Had a few other catches as well. You want to see that.”
ELLIOT HOYTE, DEFENSIVE TACKLE
It came three weeks later than he hoped, but Hoyte got his first sack of the season against BYU. He said Sept. 26 he was hoping to get his first one Oct. 1 against Utah State, but it didn’t come until the second quarter Oct. 20. The senior finished with his best game of his career, totaling 1 1/2 sacks and seven tackles (2 1/2 for loss). He’ll be leaned upon to help against Wyoming’s power rushing attack.
“He definitely stepped up,” Boise State defensive coordinator Andy Avalos said. “... He kept rolling, his most productive game and something hopefully Elliot can build off of.”
JAKE KNIGHT, TIGHT END
Knight had his first career reception Sept. 24 at Oregon State, and the sophomore didn’t get another until he hauled in a 46-yarder against BYU. It set up the Broncos’ go-ahead touchdown and was the first catch by a tight end since Oct. 1. The sophomore, who signed at Oregon State but began his college career with the Auburn track and field team, could see a larger role as the season progresses.
WYOMING
BRIAN HILL, RUNNING BACK
The No. 2 rusher in the Football Bowl Subdivision entering the week with 1,010 yards, the 6-foot-1, 219-pound junior is already the Cowboys’ all-time leading rusher with 3,437 yards. For all his excellent games (he has seven with at least 200 yards), Boise State has always played him tough, holding him to 76 and 65 yards in their two previous meetings. He’s sporting a new look this season, cutting his dreadlocks after running for 1,631 yards last season.
“I do feel more aerodynamic. People can’t pull on my dreads,” Hill said.
JOSH ALLEN, QUARTERBACK
A 6-5, 220-pound sophomore, Allen transferred from Reedley (Calif.) Community College in 2015 and redshirted after an injury ended his year in the second game. He’s been solid this season as a passer, throwing for 1,339 yards and 10 touchdowns. And he can run as the Cowboys’ second-leading rusher with 278 yards and five touchdowns. He had a 4-yard touchdown catch last week against Nevada, a play he tries to make one-handed in practice, but used two, much to his coach’s happiness.
“I think I have the best hands on the team. … I’m a confident guy,” Allen said.
D.J. MAY, LINEBACKER
The senior began his career at running back, rushing for 634 yards as a freshman and sophomore. He moved to defense last year and started 10 games. This season, he has 41 tackles (five for loss) in six games and has a fumble return for a TD. He is averaging 24.4 yards on 10 kickoff returns. Harsin said he’s as well-regarded to their staff as BYU linebacker Fred Warner, who had an interception return for a TD against the Broncos.
“D.J.’s right in the ballpark there in the way they use him and how he plays,” Harsin said.
