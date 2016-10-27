Bryan Harsin's cup of coffee with Wyoming coach Craig Bohl

McCaskill discusses the Cowboys on Oct. 26
Rypien discusses the upcoming matchup with the Cowboys on Oct. 26
Highlights from Boise State's afternoon football practice Oct. 26, 2016 at Albertsons Stadium.
Avalos discusses the challenges awaiting in Laramie, Wyo. in a press conference on Oct. 25.
Harsin talks about the Cowboys
The Boise State football team improved to 7-0 after overcoming a wealth of mistakes, including five turnovers, to beat BYU 28-27 on Oct. 20.
Boise State senior linebacker Ben Weaver discusses the defense's success this season and looks ahead to Wyoming on Oct. 24, 2016.