October 21, 2016 1:25 AM

Boise State defensive line holds up against massive BYU front

By Michael Katz

Boise State had a clear size disadvantage on the defensive front heading into Thursday night’s matchup with BYU.

The Cougars’ starting five offensive linemen average 306.2 pounds. Boise State’s defensive line, on the other hand, averages just 259.8.

Despite the disadvantage, the Broncos held a Cougars’ running game that came in averaging 200.9 yards per game to just 66 in the first half and 135 overall.

The Broncos lived in the BYU backfield all night, finishing with nine tackles for loss and four sacks of elusive dual-threat quarterback Taysom Hill.

BYU played without star tailback Jamaal Williams, who reportedly tweaked his ankle in pregame warmups.

Losing the nation’s second-leading rusher (942 yards) was a huge blow to the Cougars, but in his place was a formidable replacement in former Boise State commit Squally Canada. Canada came in averaging 5.2 yards per carry in relief of Williams; he had 88 yards on 21 carries Thursday.

BYU averaged 3.5 yards per carry against the Broncos, down from their 5.0 season average. In total, the Cougars’ offense amassed 114 yards in the first half and 322 in the game, a far cry from their 405-yard-per-game average.

BYU’s interior line consisted of center Tejan Koroma (295 pounds) and guards Tuni Kanuch (330) and Keyan Norman (305). Boise State countered with nose tackle David Moa (268) and defensive tackle Elliot Hoyte (276), and the Broncos were able to keep pace with the oversized Cougars’ front.

Hill, who was second on the team in rushing with 324 yards, was held to 18 in the first half and 48 overall. He was forced outside the pocket on several occasions, leading to errant throws and a final line of 21-for-39 passing for 187 yards.

The senior’s final two pass attempts on BYU’s potential game-winning drive came up short partly due to interior pressure.

