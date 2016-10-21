How No. 14 Boise State scored its points against BYU

BYU
0
17
7
3—27
Boise State
14
7
0
7—28
FIRST QUARTER
BSU—Jeremy McNichols 76 pass from Brett Rypien (Tyler Rausa kick), 14:11. Key plays: Boise State attempted a trick play on the kickoff return, as Cedrick Wilson lateraled across the field to Jonathan Moxey, but the pass went out of bounds. After it appeared Thomas Sperbeck was held on second down, Rypien hit McNichols wide open down the seam for the score. Drive: 3 plays, 82 yards, :49. BSU 7, BYU 0.
BSU—Sperbeck 12 pass from Rypien (Rausa kick), 8:13. Key plays: Rypien was 5-of-5 for 53 yards on the drive, starting with a 15-yard completion the first play to Cedrick Wilson to get into BYU territory, the last on third-and-10 for the score. Drive: 8 plays, 58 yards, 3:52. BSU 14, BYU 0.
SECOND QUARTER
BYU—Rhett Almond 35 field goal, 14:49. Key plays: The Cougars started at their own 47-yard line after safety Kai Nacua picked up a blocked Rausa field goal and returned it 25 yards. Drive: 7 plays, 36 yards, 2:00 elapsed. BSU 14, BYU 3.
BYU—Fred Warner 59 interception return (Almond kick), 14:22. Key plays: Warner intercepted Rypien along the east sideline and broke through any tackle attempts by the Broncos’ offense, diving into the end zone for the score. The Cougars also had an interception return for a touchdown last year against Boise State. Drive: none. BSU 14, BYU 10.
BYU—Dayan Lake 50 interception return (Almond kick), 4:54. Key plays: Lake stepped in front of a Rypien pass and raced up the same sideline as Warner for the second pick-six of the game. Drive: none. BYU 17, BSU 14.
BSU—Wilson 36 pass from Rypien (Rausa kick), 0:35. Key plays: The Boise State defense stopped a fourth down attempt at their 31-yard line after BYU recovered a McNichols fumble at the 41. Rypien was 5-for-5 on the drive, capping it off with a perfect strike into Wilson’s outstretched arms in the end zone on a post route. Drive: 7 plays, 69 yards, 1:06 elapsed. BSU 21, BYU 17.
THIRD QUARTER
BYU—Taysom Hill 1 run (Almond kick), 6:55. Key plays: Rypien was sacked on fourth down, giving the Cougars the ball on their own 42 to start the drive. Hill ran for 18 yards on a third-and-2 to get to the BSU 19. After a penalty created a second-and-25, Hill hit Mitchell Juergens on a pinpoint pass down to the 1. Drive: 8 plays, 58 yards, 1:57. BYU 24, BSU 21.
FOURTH QUARTER
BYU—Almond 37 field goal, 13:33. Key plays: Sperbeck fumbled trying to make a cut for extra yardage on Boise State’s previous drive, and BYU’s Troy Warner recovered, giving the Cougars the ball at the Broncos’ 21, but the BSU defense stepped up strong, forcing the field goal. Drive: 4 plays, 1 yard, 2:19. BYU 27, BSU 21.
BSU—McNichols 4 run (Rausa kick), 10:37. Key plays: On a third-and-6 on the previous play, Rypien hit tight end Jake Knight on a crossing route, and the sophomore took it 46 yards. It was Knight’s second career reception and the first by a Boise State tight end since Oct. 1 against Utah State. Drive: 10 plays, 90 yard, 2:56. BSU 28, BYU 27.
TEAM STATISTICS
BYU
BSU
First downs
20
24
Rushes-yards
38-135
35-129
Passing
187
442
Total offense
322
571
Comp-Att-Int
21-41-0
25-39-2
Sacks by-yards
3-22
4-13
Return yards
68
82
Punts-average
7-39.0
3-44.3
Fumbles-lost
0-0
4-3
3rd-down conv.
4-17
5-11
4th-down conv.
1-4
0-1
Red-zone conv.
3-3
2-4
Penalties-yards
7-61
8-65
Possession time
32:22
27:38
Attendance
34,575
Time
3:59
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—BYU, Canada 21-88, Hill 13-48, Brown 2-8, Linehan 1-(minus 3), Hifo 1-(minus 6). Boise State, McNichols 30-140, Mattison 1-4, Rypien 4-(minus 15).
PASSING—BYU, Hill 21-41-0-187. Boise State, Rypien 25-39-2-442.
RECEIVING—BYU, M.Juergens 4-57, Pearson 4-31, Trinnaman 3-24, Canada 3-7, Balderree 2-33, Kurtz 2-16, Laulu-Pututau 2-14, B.Tanner 1-5. Boise State, Sperbeck 9-109, McNichols 5-109, Modster 4-82, Wilson 4-68, Knight 1-46, Mattison 1-15, C.Anderson 1-13.
DEFENSE (Tackles-Sacks-Interceptions)—BYU, Tautu 9-1-0, Pau’u 9-0.5-0, Lake 8-0-1, Bernard 7-0-0, F. Warner 7-0-1, T. Warner 5-0-0, Kaufusi 3-0.5-0, Wolfgramm 1-0.5-0, Pili 1-0.5-0. Boise State, Vallejo 11-0.5-0, Weaver 10-0-0, Lee 8-0.5-0, Hoyte 7-1.5-0, James 7-0-0, Whitlock 3-0.5-0, Moa 2-1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—BYU, Almond 44. Boise St., Rausa 32, 30.
