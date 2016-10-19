Boise State remains atop the Statesman’s Mountain West power poll

1. Boise State: Let’s face it, this isn’t the WAC. Boise State isn’t going to win every game by 30 points. The Broncos keep getting it done, but BYU might be the biggest hurdle remaining.
2. San Diego State: The Aztecs won’t beat you through the air (165.3 ypg), but Donnel Pumphrey will keep them in every game with his rushing (185.2 ypg). The defense has allowed 10 points in two MW games.
3. Wyoming: Coming off a bye, the Cowboys travel to Nevada, which is coming off a surprising loss to San Jose State. Wyoming has never started 3-0 in Mountain West play.
4. Air Force: Since no one else really wants to be a legit contender outside the top three, the Falcons remain fourth despite losing two in a row. The Falcons hammered Hawaii 58-7 last year in Honolulu.
5. Hawaii: Just when the Warriors looked like potential contenders, they lost at home to UNLV, giving up 41 after allowing 17 in each of their last two games. Could be a long night at Air Force.
6. New Mexico: The Lobos picked up a big 45-40 win over Air Force at the Cotton Bowl (for some reason). Teriyon Gipson (13.5 yards per carry) would’ve helped against BSU.
7. Utah State: After three tough conference games, and a bye, the Aggies get Fresno State at home, just what the Aggies need. Bulldogs had won 11 straight meetings before a 42-point Utah State win last year.
8. Colorado State: Looking overmatched for most of 55 minutes at Boise State, the Rams showed a lot of late fight. They have won 15-of-18 meetings with UNLV.
9. UNLV: A strong passing team last year, the Rebels have dominated at times on the ground (247.7 ypg, 17th nationally). Coming off a win at Hawaii, they draw a CSU team that gave up 217 yards to Jeremy McNichols.
10. Nevada: So inconsistent, it would be equally surprising if they were routed at Wyoming or upset the Cowboys after a dreadful 14-10 loss at San Jose State. Their rush D (250.7 ypg) is bad.
11. San Jose State: Just when it seemed the Spartans may not be competitive the rest of the way, they topped Nevada in a low-scoring matchup. Don’t expect them to win the turnover battle (plus-2) against SDSU like they did last week.
12. Fresno State: Bad team against a top-notch defense like San Diego State, that’s how you wind up with only three points. Should lose sixth in a row at Utah State.
MOUNTAIN WEST STANDINGS
Conference
Overall
Mountain
W
L
PF
PA
W
L
PF
PA
Boise St.
3
0
98
54
6
0
212
116
Wyoming
2
0
73
43
4
2
199
178
New Mexico
2
1
114
130
3
3
221
220
Air Force
1
2
93
100
4
2
206
149
Colorado St.
1
2
71
90
3
4
172
200
Utah St.
0
3
54
79
2
4
140
150
Conference
Overall
West
W
L
PF
PA
W
L
PF
PA
San Diego St.
2
0
43
10
5
1
185
120
Hawaii
2
1
110
75
3
4
213
272
UNLV
2
1
93
84
3
4
228
216
Nevada
1
2
54
74
3
4
146
178
San Jose St.
1
2
72
92
2
5
175
250
Fresno St.
0
3
45
89
1
6
144
235
Friday, Oct. 14
San Diego St. 17, Fresno St. 3
Saturday, Oct. 15
New Mexico 45, Air Force 40
San Jose St. 14, Nevada 10
Boise St. 28, Colorado St. 23
UNLV 41, Hawaii 38
Thursday’s game
BYU at Boise St., 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Friday’s game
San Jose St. at San Diego St., 8:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
Saturday’s games
Hawaii at Air Force, noon
Colorado St. at UNLV, 3:30 p.m. (ROOT)
Louisiana Monroe at New Mexico, 7 p.m. (ROOT)
Fresno St. at Utah St., 8:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
Wyoming at Nevada, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
