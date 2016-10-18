BYU at Boise State: Fans guide to Thursday night’s football game

The Boise State football team hosts BYU in a nonconference game Thursday night at Albertsons Stadium. Here’s a game-day guide for Bronco fans.
LAST WEEK
▪ Boise State survives Colorado State, behind magnificent McNichols
▪ Hill scores 4 TDs, BYU beats Mississippi State 28-21
▪ Broncos move up one spot to No. 14 in both polls after CSU win
BYU AT NO. 14 BOISE STATE
▪ When: 8:15 p.m. Thursday
▪ Where: Albertsons Stadium (36,387, FieldTurf), Boise
▪ TV: ESPN (Jason Benetti, Kelly Stouffer, Paul Carcaterra). ESPN can be found on Cable One (channel 133 or 1133 for HD), DirecTV (206) and Dish (140)
▪ Radio: KBOI 670 AM/KTIK 93.1 FM (Bob Behler, Pete Cavender)
▪ Records: Boise State 6-0 (3-0 Mountain West); BYU 4-3 (independent)
▪ Kickoff weather: Low 60s to upper 50s, slight winds and no chance of precipitation
▪ Vegas line: BSU favored by 7
▪ All-time series: Boise State leads 4-2
▪ Last five meetings: 2015 — BYU def. BSU, 35-24; 2014 — BSU def. BYU 55-30; 2013 — BYU def. BSU 37-20; 2012 — BSU def. BYU 7-6; 2004 — BSU def. BYU 28-27.
▪ Years as FBS-level program: Boise State (21), BYU (92)
▪ Bowl appearances: Boise State 16 (11-5); BYU 34 (13-20-1)
▪ Number of times ranked in the AP Poll and highest ranking, according to Sports-Reference.com: Boise State — 131 weeks ranked (high of No. 2 in 2010); BYU — 242 weeks ranked (1984 national champions)
▪ Did you know? Of its 34 bowl games, BYU has played in either the Las Vegas or Holiday Bowl in 17 of them.
▪ Next week: at Wyoming, Laramie, Saturday, Oct. 29, 5 p.m., CBSSN
COLOR SCHEME
Blue out — all fans are asked to wear blue clothes.
BRONCO WALK
The team will walk from the Student Union Building through campus to the Bleymaier Football Center north of Albertsons Stadium approximately 2 1/2 hours before kickoff of home games, letting fans get an up-close look at the team.
PARKING
▪ Free parking is now available on Boise State game days at Kristin Armstrong Municipal Park and Ann Morrison Park. Vehicles will not be towed from those parks, or Julia Davis, until 3 a.m. The 10-to-10 drinking ordinance does not apply to Kristin Armstrong or Ann Morrison; that only applies to Julia Davis.
ALCOHOL
The 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. designated tailgate zone continues this season. Fans 21 and older are allowed to consume alcoholic beverages in opaque plastic cups in designated areas. However, State Board of Education rules remain in effect, based on actions this summer.
PROHIBITED ITEMS INSIDE THE STADIUM
Weapons, alcohol, artificial noisemakers, outside food/drink, glass bottles/containers, plastic bottles/containers, large bags/backpacks, hard-sided or wheeled bags, umbrellas, coolers, baskets, etc., long-lens cameras, tripods, tape recorders, video recorders, electronic transmitting devices, iPads, tablets and laptops.
NO MORE HUDDLE
A new addition last season, “The Huddle,” will not resume after the Idaho State Board of Education voted in June it would not allow alcohol to be sold to ticketed fans at designated functions before games, unless there is a separate invitation issued to those fans.
It does not affect alcohol service at the Stueckle Sky Center at Albertsons Stadium, or the 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. tailgaiting zone where alcohol is allowed for consumption in designated areas around the stadium and on campus.
Boise State did say it will explore possibly re-opening “The Huddle” in November, but to what extent has yet to be announced.
FREE DOWNTOWN SHUTTLE
Game-day shuttles will run to and from downtown for each home game this season. Before the game, downtown pickups occur every 15 minutes for two hours prior to game time at:
▪ 6th & Grove
▪ 8th & Main
▪ 11th & Main
▪ 8th between Idaho & Bannock
▪ 8th & Broad
Fans are dropped off on the east side of Albertsons Stadium just off Broadway Avenue. After the game, fans are picked up again on the east side of the stadium and taken back downtown. The shuttle runs for one hour after the game is over.
WEEKLY LUNCHEONS
The Bronco Athletic Association’s weekly Luncheon Series takes place on the sixth floor of the Stueckle Sky Center, with free parking in the west stadium lot.
The luncheons begin at noon and will be held Oct. 24 and Nov. 7. Football coach Bryan Harsin will speak at both luncheons. Tickets are available at broncoathleticassociation.com, and can be purchased for $17 in advance, or $20 at the door.
The Bronco Luncheon Series features giveaways and appearances by Athletic Director Curt Apsey, current and former athletes, Buster Bronco and members of the Spirit Squad.
