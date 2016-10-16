How No. 15 Boise State scored its points against Colorado State

BOISE STATE 28, COLORADO STATE 23
Colorado State
3
0
0
20—23
Boise State
0
7
14
7—28
First quarter
CSU—Wyatt Bryan 39 field goal, 7:24. Key plays: Boise State nearly took the lead on its first drive, but senior receiver Thomas Sperbeck dropped a 37-yard pass in the end zone on a fourth-and-13. Quarterback Nick Stevens hit receiver Olabisi Johnson, who made a great catch, for 13 yards on a third-and-4 down to get the Boise State 32. Drive: 10 plays, 42 yards, 4:46 elapsed. Colorado State 3, Boise State 0.
Second quarter
BSU—Sperbeck 12 pass from Brett Rypien (Tyler Rausa kick), 0:27. Key plays: Running back Jeremy McNichols was Rypien’s target on two third-down completions, including a 33-yard grab down to the CSU 17 with less than a minute to the end of the half. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 3:32 elapsed. Boise State 7, Colorado State 3.
Third quarter
BSU—McNichols 5 run (Rausa kick), 7:35. Key plays: Rypien hit receiver Chaz Anderson for his longest play of the season, a 35-yard deep ball down to the 5 on the previous play. McNichols ran seven times for 34 yards on the drive. Drive: 10 plays, 79 yards, 5:01 elapsed. Boise State 14, Colorado State 3.
BSU—McNichols 80 run (Rausa kick), 4:00. Key plays: McNichols broke through the right side of the Boise State offensive line and went untouched on the touchdown scamper, the third run of at least 80 yards in his career. Drive: 2 plays, 81 yards, 0:46 elapsed. Boise State 21, Colorado State 3.
Fourth quarter
BSU—A.J. Richardson 11 pass from Sperbeck (Rausa kick), 10:53. Key plays: McNichols, on his 34th carry of the night, converted a fourth-and-1 with a 2-yard plunge to the CSU 34. Freshman running back Alexander Mattison caught a 19-yard pass on the next play. Sperbeck took a direct snap and found Richardson in the back of the end zone for his first career TD catch. Drive: 16 plays, 90 yards, 6:36 elapsed. Boise State 28, Colorado State 3.
CSU—Izzy Matthews 5 run (Bryan kick), 5:00. Key plays: Stevens scrambled for 19 yards down to the Boise State 26 on fourth-and-1. Earlier in the drive, he had a 2-yard quarterback sneak on a fourth-and-2 from the Rams’ own 33. Drive: 17 plays, 75 yards, 5:53 elapsed. Boise State 28, Colorado State 10.
CSU—Michael Gallup 53 pass from Stevens (Bryan kick), 4:48. Key plays: With punter Hayden Hunt doing the onside kick, the Rams’ Kevin Nutt recovered. On the first play, Stevens hit Gallup on a quick slant, and he broke a Cameron Hartsfield tackle to get into daylight. Drive: 1 play, 53 yards, 0:12 elapsed. Boise State 28, Colorado State 17.
CSU—Dalyn Dawkins 11 pass from Stevens (pass failed), 3:35. Key plays: The Rams recovered a second consecutive onside kick to retain possession. On the play prior to the touchdown, Stevens hit Gallup for 31 yards on a screen. Drive: 6 plays, 54 yards, 1:13 elapsed. Boise State 28, Colorado State 23.
TEAM STATISTICS
CSU
BSU
First downs
19
21
Rushes-yards
36-184
48-226
Passing
189
218
Total offense
373
444
Comp-Att-Int
17-31-0
17-25-0
Sacks by-yards
2-4
1-5
Return yards
74
11
Punts-average
7-43.9
4-52.5
Fumbles-lost
0-0
0-0
3rd-down conv.
3-14
9-16
4th-down conv.
3-3
1-3
Red-zone conv.
3-3
3-3
Penalties-yards
6-30
3-19
Possession time
27:46
32:14
Attendance
33,448
Time
3:42
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Colorado State, Dawkins 14-66, Matthews 11-55, Stevens 6-48, Kinsey 3-13, Clark 1-4, Team 1-(minus 2). Boise State, McNichols 40-217, Rypien 5-15, Mattison 2-5, Anderson 1-(minus 11).
PASSING—Colorado State, Stevens 17-31-0-189. Boise State, Rypien 16-24-0-207, Sperbeck 1-1-0-11.
RECEIVING—Colorado State, Dawkins 5-24, Gallup 4-91, Clark 2-13, Peralta 2-12, Ruiz 1-18, Johnson 1-13, Masters 1-9, Matthews 1-4, Taylor 0-5. Boise State, Sperbeck 5-72, Anderson 5-65, McNichols 4-47, Mattison 1-19, Richardson 1-11, Baggett 1-4.
DEFENSE (Tackles-sacks)— Colorado State, Watson 8-0, Davis 7-0, Colorito 6-0, Hicks 6-0, Jackson 5-0, McBride 5-1, Thomas 5-0, Schlager 5-0, King 1-1. Boise State, Lee 7-0, James 7-0, Weaver 7-0, Moxey 6-0, Vallejo 5-0, Hartsfield 4-0, Miles 2-1.
