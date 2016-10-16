Boise State Football

October 16, 2016 1:01 AM

Boise State’s offense struggles without Wilson on the field

By Dave Southorn

As one of its biggest weapons sat on the sideline, the Boise State offense had a tough time finding the big plays it thrived upon in recent weeks.

Junior receiver Cedrick Wilson suited up and took part in pregame warmups Saturday against Colorado State, but he did not play in the first half. He came into the game for one play in the third quarter but did not play again until late in the game when he made a huge play, though not on offense.

After the Broncos allowed the Rams to recover consecutive onside kicks, a still-comfortable 28-10 lead turned into a tense 28-23 edge. On the third onside attempt, Wilson recovered to give the ball back to the Broncos with 3:35 left to play.

Wilson came into the game as Boise State’s No. 2 receiver with 23 receptions for 432 yards and five touchdowns. He also has completed 2-of-2 passes for 81 yards and a touchdown. On Oct. 7 at New Mexico, Wilson had nine receptions for 167 yards and three touchdowns, including a 53-yarder.

In the first half Saturday against Colorado State, senior wide receiver Thomas Sperbeck had three catches for 57 yards, and the only other receiver to catch a pass was senior Chaz Anderson (two for 13 yards).

However, Sperbeck threw a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to sophomore A.J. Richardson (his first career touchdown catch), and Anderson finished with five catches for 65 yards, including a 35-yarder that set up running back Jeremy McNichols’ touchdown run on the first drive of the third quarter.

SUMNER-GARDNER MAKES SEASON DEBUT

Sophomore safety Dylan Sumner-Gardner, who started the first four games in 2015 before a season-ending injury, made his season debut Saturday night.

Sumner-Gardner was suspended the first four games this season because of academic issues and did not travel to the Oct. 7 game at New Mexico. He checked into the game in the first quarter on special teams and also saw time at safety. He had three tackles.

QUICK HITS

Senior safety Chanceller James carried out The Hammer before the game. ... Boise State received the opening kickoff. The Broncos have received the opening kick in all six games this season. ... Redshirt freshman defensive end Sam Whitney, freshman defensive tackle Chase Hatada and sophomore linebacker Leighton Vander Esch did not play because of injury. ... Boise State punter Sean Wale punted four times for an average of 52.5 yards . ... James, senior linebacker Darren Lee and senior linebacker Ben Weaver led the Broncos with seven tackles apiece. ... Sophomore defensive end Durrant Miles had his first career sack.

