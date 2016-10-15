Boise State football vs. Colorado State

Ex-Boise State football player Ian Johnson slaps hands with fans as he participates in the Bronco Walk with daughter Johannah (age 4) and wife Chrissy. Saturday October, 15, 2016.
Kyle Green
Boise State students dance along University Avenue during the BSU Homecoming Parade Saturday Oct. 15, 2016 in Boise. The parade ended at Albertsons Stadium where the Broncos' host Colorado State.
Darin Oswald
Boise State's Keith Stein Bluth Thunder marching band anchors the annual homecoming parade on University Avenue Saturday Oct. 15, 2016 in Boise.
Darin Oswald
Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin hugs ex-Bronco player Drisan James as they participate in the Bronco Walk. Saturday October, 15, 2016.
Kyle Green
Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin talks with ex-Bronco football player Jared Zabransky as they participate in the Bronco Walk. Saturday October, 15, 2016.
Kyle Green
