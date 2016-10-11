Back to the future: Broncos will wear Fiesta Bowl uniform combo

Not only will the Boise State football team honor its undefeated 2006 team before and during Saturday’s game, but the Broncos will also look like it, too.
The Broncos on the field will be wearing the same uniform combination they wore Jan. 1, 2007 when Boise State beat Oklahoma 43-42 in overtime of the Fiesta Bowl, complete with the old logo on the helmets. Boise State will don the blue helmets, white jerseys and orange pants for the 8:15 p.m. game against Colorado State.
It is the first time the Broncos will have white jerseys at home since the 2005 MPC Computers Bowl against Boston College. Boise State has worn all-white in its three road games this season and all-blue in two home games. The staff and the players have watched clips of the bowl game, and some of those former players will likely attend practices this week, possibly speaking to the team. They will walk with the current Broncos in their pregame Bronco Walk approximately 2 1/2 hours before the game.
“We were watching some of it this week, having the same unis this week ... I haven’t met a lot of the old alumni, I hope I get a chance to meet a lot of those guys,” Boise State co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Zak Hill said.
Here's a look at the helmets for Saturday's game. pic.twitter.com/qRj2EWBaTe— Dave Southorn (@IDS_BroncoBeat) October 11, 2016
SPERBECK CLOSES IN ON NO. 1
If he continues his torrid pace Saturday against Colorado State, Boise State senior wide receiver Thomas Sperbeck will finish the night as the Broncos’ all-time leader in receiving yards.
Sperbeck has 2,958 career yards, needing 106 to pass Titus Young’s school record of 3,063, set from 2007-10. This season, Sperbeck has 33 receptions for 629 yards, posting games of 130, 133, 104, 64 and 198 yards.
“Thomas Sperbeck is as valued as any player that we have on this team, or have had in a very long time,” Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said. “... I can’t spend enough time praising him.”
RAMS ROLL WITH QB CHANGE
Colorado State has juggled quarterbacks in its first six games, starting junior Nick Stevens in its season-opening 44-7 loss to Colorado, then senior Faton Bauta the following week in Sept. 10’s 23-14 win over UTSA. Freshman Collin Hill started the last four games before tearing his ACL during Saturday’s 31-24 win over Utah State.
Stevens stepped in and led two touchdown drives in the fourth quarter against the Aggies, and will start against the Broncos. Hill completed 58.1 percent of his passes for 1,096 yards with eight touchdowns and two interceptions. Stevens was 8-of-10 for 60 yards and was sacked three times in a 41-10 loss to Boise State last season, when he earned second-team All-Mountain West honors. In 2016, he has completed 10-of-28 passes for 77 yards with two interceptions.
“(Hill) is a good player ... that’s unfortunate,” Boise State defensive coordinator Andy Avalos said. “We played against Stevens last year, he’s very capable of running their offense. He’s done it and done it well.”
Colorado State at No. 15 Boise State
- When: 8:15 p.m. MT Saturday
- Where: Albertsons Stadium (36,387, FieldTurf)
- TV: ESPN2 (Mark Neely, Ray Bentley, Cole Cubelic)
- Radio: KBOI 670 AM/KTIK 93.1 FM (Bob Behler, Pete Cavender)
- Records: Boise State 5-0, 2-0 Mountain West; Colorado State 3-3, 1-1
- Kickoff weather: High 50s, cloudy with slight winds and possible light rain
- Vegas line: Boise State by 31 1/2
- Series: Boise State leads 5-0 (won last meeting 41-10 in Fort Collins in 2015)
Colorado State at a glance
- Nickname: Rams
- Location: Fort Collins, Colo.
- Head coach: Mike Bobo (10-9, second season)
- This year: 3-3, 1-1 MW; beat Utah State 31-24 last week
TEAM RUNDOWN
The Rams have not found consistency, losing by 37 and 21 to rivals Colorado and Wyoming, but they are coming off a comeback 31-24 win over Utah State in which they outscored the Aggies 21-0 in the second half. They’ve established a solid run game, averaging 186.7 yards per game on the ground, with five players rushing for at least 116 yards. Through the air, freshman QB Collin Hill was a boost the last four games as the starter, but he is out for the season with a torn ACL. The Rams threw for 171 yards total in the first two games, but averaged 286 ypg when Hill started.
Defensively, the Rams are 86th in total defense (422.7 ypg) and 74th in scoring defense (28.7 ppg). Opponents have scored in 96 percent of red zone visits.
PLAYER TO WATCH: Michael Gallup, WR
Though the Rams will have to switch quarterbacks again, Gallup will help with the transition after stepping in for the record-breaking Rashard Higgins this year. Gallup (6-foot-1, 195 pounds) is a junior transfer from Butler (Kan). County Community College who leads the team with 26 catches for 394 yards and three touchdowns. He has 22 receptions for 356 yards in the last four games, including seven for 140 yards Saturday against Utah State.
