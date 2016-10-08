Boise State Football

How No. 19 Boise State scored its points at New Mexico

First quarter

BSU—Cedrick Wilson 7 pass from Brett Rypien (Tyler Rausa kick), 6:49. Key plays: Two New Mexico personal foul penalties, both facemasks, kept the drive moving when the Broncos were in their own territory. Rypien found receiver Thomas Sperbeck for a 19-yard gain on third-and-14 to the UNM 6 two plays before the TD. Drive: 12 plays, 81 yards, 5:11. Boise State 7, New Mexico 0.

UNM—Tyrone Owens 62 run (Jason Sanders kick), 5:01. Key plays: After a false start penalty on the first play of the drive, QB Lamar Jordan ran for 7, 6 and 5 yards, then Owens went untouched up the middle for the long score. Drive: 4 plays, 75 yards, 1:08. Boise State 7, New Mexico 7.

BSU—Wilson 53 pass from Rypien (Rausa kick), 3:37. Key plays: Rypien had an 8-yard completion to Chaz Anderson to start the drive and capped it with a perfectly-placed strike down the left sideline to the outstretched arms of Wilson. Drive: 4 plays, 75 yards, 1:24. Boise State 14, New Mexico 7.

Second quarter

BSU—Jeremy McNichols 9 run (Rausa kick), 14:01. Key plays: Boise State got the ball in prime position after New Mexico’s Corey Bojorquez shanked an 18-yard punt. After an 11-yard pass from Rypien to Sperbeck, a tripping penalty by the Lobos’ Lee Crosby gave the Broncos the ball at the 9. Drive: 8 plays, 52 yards, 2:35. Boise State 21, New Mexico 7.

BSU—Sperbeck 54 pass from Rypien (Rausa kick), 10:44. Key plays: On third-and-5 from the Broncos’ own 11, Rypien hit Wilson for 35 yards, then on the next play placed a deep ball behind the UNM defense to a wide-open Sperbeck. Drive: 4 plays, 94 yards, 1:09 elapsed. Boise State 28, New Mexico 7.

BSU—Wilson 8 pass from Rypien (Rausa kick), 6:17. Key plays: Rypien hit Sperbeck on a short pass, who then turned it into a 32-yard gain on the drive’s second play. Rypien went over 300 yards passing on the touchdown. Drive: 7 plays, 56 yards, 3:25 elapsed. Boise State 35, New Mexico 7.

BSU—Sperbeck 35 pass from Rypien (Rausa kick), 1:10. Key plays: Sperbeck had 10- and 18-yard receptions earlier in the drive, then broke a tackle to turn a solid gain into a touchdown. Drive: 6 plays, 76 yards, 1:45 elapsed. Boise State 42, New Mexico 7.

Third quarter

BSU—McNichols 3 run (Rausa kick), 7:08. Key plays: Rypien hit Wilson for an 12-yard completion to get from the Lobos’ 27 to the 15, then found sophomore receiver Sean Modster for 11 yards on his first reception of the season to get inside the 5. Drive: 8 plays, 58 yards, 4:02 elapsed. Boise State 49, New Mexico 7.

Fourth quarter

UNM—JaJuan Lawson 6 run Sanders kick), 7:55. Key plays: The Lobos twice converted fourth-and-1s in Boise State territory, rushing 12 times to finish the drive after an incomplete pass to start the fourth quarter. Drive: 14 plays, 82 yards, 7:06 elapsed. Boise State 49, New Mexico 14.

UNM—Anu Somoye 12 pass from Jordan (Sanders kick), 0:20. Key plays: The Lobos put Jordan back into the game with the ball at the Boise State 23-yard line, and he completed two passes, the second the touchdown to Somoye. Drive: 11 plays, 74 yards, 5:23 elapsed. Boise State 49, New Mexico 21.

TEAM STATISTICS

BSU

UNM

First downs

22

23

Rushes-yards

29-65

61-382

Passing

391

39

Total offense

456

421

Comp-Att-Int

21-30-0

4-15-1

Sacks by-yards

3-19

0-0

Return yards

16

59

Punts-average

3-44.33

6-34.16

Fumbles-lost

0-0

1-0

3rd-down conv.

5-8

6-16

4th-down conv.

0-0

3-4

Red-zone conv.

4-4

2-2

Penalties-yards

2-15

12-88

Possession time

23:53

36:07

Attendance

20,090

Time

3:32

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Boise State, McNichols 21-54, Mattison 2-9, Wolpin 3-9, Rypien 1-1, Team 2-(minus 8). New Mexico, L.Jordan 21-139, Owens 6-80, Lawson 11-62, McQuarley 7-40, Chestnut 9-34, Woodhouse 5-26, Gamblin 2-1.

PASSING—Boise State, Rypien 21-28-0-391, Stuart 0-2-0-0. New Mexico, L.Jordan 4-14-1-39, Lawson 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING—Boise State, Sperbeck 9-198, Wilson 9-167, Anderson 2-15, Modster 1-11. New Mexico, Quarells 1-13, Somoye 1-12, Drennan 1-11, Gamblin 1-3.

DEFENSE (Tackles-INT-sacks)—Boise State, James 8-0-0, Provenzano 7-0-0, Lee 6-0-1, McCaskill 5-0-1, Hartsfield 5-0-0, Miles 5-0-0, Frazier 4-0-1, Vallejo 4-0-0, Harrison-Ducros 4-0-0, Ford 2-1-0. New Mexico, Santos 8-0-0, Cox 7-0-0, Martin 5-0-0, White 4-0-0, D’Avanzo 4-0-0.

