Mountain West power poll (Oct. 7): No. 19 Boise State is back on top

1. Boise State: The defense has been great, but the offense has surprisingly had some issues. If the Broncos play to their talent level there, look out.
2. Air Force: The Mountain West needed a good nonconference win, and the Falcons got it with their victory over rival Navy. Both sides of the ball are playing well going into tough game at Wyoming.
3. San Diego State: Losses in consecutive years to juggernaut South Alabama? For a running team, 2-of-12 on third/fourth downs won’t cut it. Could get better this weekend at home against UNLV.
4. Utah State: The Aggies clearly missed two of their best players against Boise State, and now they travel to Colorado State. The offense needs work, but the defense has been a pleasant surprise.
5. Wyoming: Have to move the Cowboys up after routing Colorado State 38-17 in Fort Collins. Wyoming’s three wins match last season, and they should have four. A win over Air Force would be huge.
6. New Mexico: As expected, the Lobos teed off on a weak San Jose State defense, rushing for 446 yards. Boise State’s defense provides a better challenge.
7. Colorado State: After steady improvement since their opener, the Rams got laughed off their own home field with a 21-point loss to Wyoming.
8. UNLV: Backup QB Dalton Sneed stepped in for Johnny Stanton and immediately made an impact with a highlight-reel 92-yard TD run and was 8-of-16 passing for 129 yards. Can he do it at San Diego State?
9. Hawaii: QB Dru Brown was great in his first start (15-of-18 for 222 yards, 2 TDs). Good vibes could continue at struggling San Jose State.
10. Nevada: Hawaii, which was allowing 49 points a game, held Nevada to three points in the first three quarters. Lucky for the Wolf Pack, they get Fresno State at home this weekend.
11. San Jose State: Continuing to give up 41 points and 484 yards per game will make sure the Spartans are often on the losing side of the shootouts.
12. Fresno State: One has to wonder if coach Tim DeRuyter will make it through the season. The Falcons are giving up 47 points a game to FBS teams and average 4.9 yards per play on offense.
MOUNTAIN WEST STANDINGS
Conference
Overall
Mountain
W
L
PF
PA
W
L
PF
PA
Air Force
1
0
27
20
4
0
140
69
Boise St.
1
0
21
10
4
0
135
72
New Mexico
1
0
48
41
3
2
155
131
Wyoming
1
0
38
17
3
2
164
152
Colorado St.
0
1
17
38
2
3
118
148
Utah St.
0
2
38
48
2
3
116
119
Conference
Overall
West
W
L
PF
PA
W
L
PF
PA
Hawaii
1
0
38
17
2
3
141
214
UNLV
1
0
45
20
2
3
180
152
San Diego St.
0
0
0
0
3
1
142
110
Nevada
0
1
17
38
2
3
109
142
Fresno St.
0
1
20
45
1
4
119
191
San Jose St.
0
1
41
48
1
4
144
206
Saturday, Oct. 1
Air Force 28, Navy 14
New Mexico 48, San Jose State 41
South Alabama 42, San Diego State 24
Boise State 21, Utah State 10
Wyoming 38, Colorado State 17
UNLV 45, Fresno State 20
Hawaii 38, Nevada 17
Friday’s game
No. 19 Boise State at New Mexico, 7 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Saturday’s games
Air Force at Wyoming, 1:30 p.m. (ROOT)
Hawaii at San Jose State, 2:30 p.m.
Fresno State at Nevada, 5 p.m. (ESPN3)
Utah State at Colorado State, 8 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
UNLV at San Diego State, 8:30 p.m. (ESPNU)
Comments