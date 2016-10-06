Boise State’s defensive front seven must slow New Mexico running game

Boise State will get its stops against New Mexico’s relentless rushing attack, but since the Lobos will give body blow after body blow before trying to break a big run, patience is a virtue.
“You could go out there as a defensive player and get 50 snaps in the game, 49 of them be perfect, but on that one you messed up, they can punch it for 80 yards,” senior defensive end Sam McCaskill said.
The Lobos are ranked No. 2 in the nation in rushing offense, averaging 347 yards per game. Six players average at least five carries a game.
It will be a challenge for the Broncos no matter what, especially with two starting linebackers dealing with injuries in recent weeks. Junior Joe Martarano has not played since the first half of the season opener Sept. 3, and senior Tanner Vallejo missed Saturday’s win over Utah State.
“We all prepare like we’re going to get that spot, no matter who it is,” Boise State junior linebacker Blake Whitlock said. “Nobody’s Superman, everybody’s susceptible.”
Expect New Mexico to focus on the run, as usual, and not stray much, especially with Lamar Jordan at the helm. The junior quarterback has run for 146 yards the last two weeks, and with the team’s top throwing quarterback, Austin Apodaca, likely out with an injury, the Lobos won’t go to the air much at all.
“Yeah, Lamar can throw it and we’re comfortable, but not as comfortable as Austin,” New Mexico coach Bob Davie said. “But let’s be honest, if we get into any kind of a throwing game, I don’t think we’re going to win that one.”
Born to run
New Mexico’s rushing statistics and number of passing attempts in each game against Boise State since Bob Davie became the Lobos’ coach in 2012:
Year
Att
Yds
TD
Pass
2012
54
330
4
12
2013
53
300
2
17
2014
49
505
6
16
2015
39
195
4
13
Total
195
1,330
16
58
Avg.
48.8
332.5
4.0
14.5
