How Boise State scored its points against Utah State

BOISE STATE 21, UTAH STATE 10
Utah State
0
3
0
7
—
10
Boise State
7
0
7
7
—
21
First Quarter
BSU—McNichols 61 pass from Wilson (Rausa kick), 6:01. Key plays: Quarterback Brett Rypien hit receiver Thomas Sperbeck for 7 yards on third-and-4 on the drive’s third play. Two plays later, Rypien threw a lateral to Wilson, who hit McNichols leaking out of the backfield, wide open, deep on the other side of the field. Drive: 5 plays, 81 yards, 2:05. Boise State 7, Utah State 0
Second Quarter
USU—FG Warren 28, 12:27. Key plays: Running back Tonny Lindsey plunged for a 2-yard gain on a fourth-and-1 to get to the Boise State 29. On the play before the field goal, Boise State broke up a pass near the goal line, and cornerback Jonathan Moxey dropped a sure interception at the 4. Drive: 12 plays, 45 yards, 3:35. Boise State 7, Utah State 3
Third Quarter
BSU—Sperbeck 5 pass from Rypien (Rausa kick), 8:07. Key plays: Rypien hit Sperbeck for 26 yards on the drive’s fifth play to get into Utah State territory, down to the 34. Running back Jeremy McNichols had a 25-yard to get into the red zone, to the 8, on his first play after sitting out the previous four following a hit along the sideline that took him crashing into players on the Bronco sideline. Drive: 10 plays, 85 yards, 4:40. Boise State 14, Utah State 3
Fourth Quarter
BSU—Wilson 36 pass from Rypien (Rausa kick), 12:03. Key plays: Boise State got the ball at the Aggies’ 40-yard line after a 15-yard penalty on linebacker Anthony Williams for targeting on punt returner Akilian Butler. Running back Jeremy McNichols kept the drive going with a 6-yard run on a third-and-5 to get to the USU 29. After a holding penalty, Rypien found Wilson open in the end zone on third-and-17 for the score. Drive: 6 plays, 40 yards, 3:30. Boise State 21, Utah State 3
USU—Rodriguez 30 pass from Kent Myers (Warren kick), 7:41. Key plays: The Aggies twice kept the drive alive on fourth down, once drawing a pass interference on fourth-and-18 from their own 27, and getting a 15-yard pass from Myers to tight end Wyatt Houston on fourth-and-4 to get into Boise State territory. Drive: 14 plays, 75 yards, 4:22. Boise State 21, Utah State 10
TEAM STATISTICS
USU
BSU
First downs
19
18
Rushes-yards
25-71
40-154
Passing
287
230
Total offense
358
384
Comp-Att-Int
29-51-0
17-26-0
Sacks by-yards
1-9
4-22
Return yards
25
48
Punts-average
9-39.1
7-43.7
Fumbles-lost
0-0
1-1
Penalties-yards
12-90
8-101
3rd-down conv.
4-19
8-16
4th-down conv.
3-3
0-1
Red-zone conv.
1-2
1-1
Possession time
28:48
31:12
Attendance
36,602
Time
3:34
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Utah St., Myers 12-47, Lindsey 8-15, Hunt 5-9. Boise St., McNichols 30-132, Demas 3-11, Butler 1-6, Rypien 5-3, Sperbeck 1-2.
PASSING—Utah St., Myers 29-50-0-287, (Team) 0-1-0-0. Boise St., Wilson 1-1-0-61, B.Weaver 1-1-0-6, Rypien 15-24-0-163.
RECEIVING—Utah St., Ra.Lewis 7-82, Rodriguez 6-89, Tarver 5-29, Houston 3-41, Roberts 3-35, Lindsey 3-(minus 2), Hunt 1-7, Colston-Green 1-6. Boise St., McNichols 6-73, Sperbeck 5-64, Wilson 2-46, Anderson 2-38, Martarano 1-6, Roh 1-3.
DEFENSE (tackles-sacks)—Utah St., Williams 7-0, Gray 6-0, Centers 5-0, Rocquemore 4-1, Carmen 4-0. Boise St., Weaver 10-0, Moxey 7-0, McCaskill 5-1.5, James 5-0, Frazier 4-1, Moa 2-1.5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Utah St., Warren 32.
