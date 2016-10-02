Boise State Football

October 2, 2016 1:26 AM

How Boise State scored its points against Utah State

BOISE STATE 21, UTAH STATE 10

Utah State

0

3

0

7

10

Boise State

7

0

7

7

21

 

First Quarter

BSU—McNichols 61 pass from Wilson (Rausa kick), 6:01. Key plays: Quarterback Brett Rypien hit receiver Thomas Sperbeck for 7 yards on third-and-4 on the drive’s third play. Two plays later, Rypien threw a lateral to Wilson, who hit McNichols leaking out of the backfield, wide open, deep on the other side of the field. Drive: 5 plays, 81 yards, 2:05. Boise State 7, Utah State 0

Second Quarter

USU—FG Warren 28, 12:27. Key plays: Running back Tonny Lindsey plunged for a 2-yard gain on a fourth-and-1 to get to the Boise State 29. On the play before the field goal, Boise State broke up a pass near the goal line, and cornerback Jonathan Moxey dropped a sure interception at the 4. Drive: 12 plays, 45 yards, 3:35. Boise State 7, Utah State 3

Third Quarter

BSU—Sperbeck 5 pass from Rypien (Rausa kick), 8:07. Key plays: Rypien hit Sperbeck for 26 yards on the drive’s fifth play to get into Utah State territory, down to the 34. Running back Jeremy McNichols had a 25-yard to get into the red zone, to the 8, on his first play after sitting out the previous four following a hit along the sideline that took him crashing into players on the Bronco sideline. Drive: 10 plays, 85 yards, 4:40. Boise State 14, Utah State 3

Fourth Quarter

BSU—Wilson 36 pass from Rypien (Rausa kick), 12:03. Key plays: Boise State got the ball at the Aggies’ 40-yard line after a 15-yard penalty on linebacker Anthony Williams for targeting on punt returner Akilian Butler. Running back Jeremy McNichols kept the drive going with a 6-yard run on a third-and-5 to get to the USU 29. After a holding penalty, Rypien found Wilson open in the end zone on third-and-17 for the score. Drive: 6 plays, 40 yards, 3:30. Boise State 21, Utah State 3

USU—Rodriguez 30 pass from Kent Myers (Warren kick), 7:41. Key plays: The Aggies twice kept the drive alive on fourth down, once drawing a pass interference on fourth-and-18 from their own 27, and getting a 15-yard pass from Myers to tight end Wyatt Houston on fourth-and-4 to get into Boise State territory. Drive: 14 plays, 75 yards, 4:22. Boise State 21, Utah State 10

 

TEAM STATISTICS

USU

BSU

First downs

19

18

Rushes-yards

25-71

40-154

Passing

287

230

Total offense

358

384

Comp-Att-Int

29-51-0

17-26-0

Sacks by-yards

1-9

4-22

Return yards

25

48

Punts-average

9-39.1

7-43.7

Fumbles-lost

0-0

1-1

Penalties-yards

12-90

8-101

3rd-down conv.

4-19

8-16

4th-down conv.

3-3

0-1

Red-zone conv.

1-2

1-1

Possession time

28:48

31:12

Attendance

36,602

Time

3:34

 

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Utah St., Myers 12-47, Lindsey 8-15, Hunt 5-9. Boise St., McNichols 30-132, Demas 3-11, Butler 1-6, Rypien 5-3, Sperbeck 1-2.

PASSING—Utah St., Myers 29-50-0-287, (Team) 0-1-0-0. Boise St., Wilson 1-1-0-61, B.Weaver 1-1-0-6, Rypien 15-24-0-163.

RECEIVING—Utah St., Ra.Lewis 7-82, Rodriguez 6-89, Tarver 5-29, Houston 3-41, Roberts 3-35, Lindsey 3-(minus 2), Hunt 1-7, Colston-Green 1-6. Boise St., McNichols 6-73, Sperbeck 5-64, Wilson 2-46, Anderson 2-38, Martarano 1-6, Roh 1-3.

DEFENSE (tackles-sacks)—Utah St., Williams 7-0, Gray 6-0, Centers 5-0, Rocquemore 4-1, Carmen 4-0. Boise St., Weaver 10-0, Moxey 7-0, McCaskill 5-1.5, James 5-0, Frazier 4-1, Moa 2-1.5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Utah St., Warren 32.



