Mountain West power poll: Top stays tough, bottom full of blunders

1. San Diego State: The Aztecs had a bye last week and RB Donnel Pumphrey is still No. 1 in the nation in rushing (599 yards). It has been more than a year since SDSU lost, and Saturday’s meeting at South Alabama is a revenge game.
2. Boise State: If the biggest complaint is sluggish second halves, yet winning every game, then the Broncos will take it. They’re bound to be tested in conference.
3. Air Force: The Falcons got off to a strong start in MW play, winning at Utah State last week. Their biggest test comes when unbeaten Navy comes into town Saturday. Navy won the Commander-In-Chief’s Trophy last year, aided by a 33-11 win over Air Force.
4. Utah State: A team that is capable of being solid in a lot of ways is still finding itself, passing well in the loss to Air Force, but rushing for just 42 yards.
5. Colorado State: It’s impressive to see weekly improvement since the Rams were crushed by 37 in their opener against Colorado. Next up is a rivalry game against Wyoming, in which CSU has won three straight.
6. Nevada: Going on the road against a Power Five school isn’t easy, but losing by 10 at Purdue isn’t a moral victory, especially after winning the turnover battle 4-0. Rushing for only 68 yards is a bad sign, but they get Hawaii’s porous defense next.
7. New Mexico: The Lobos didn’t play last week, but we move them up because everyone below lost in truly awful ways. They lost at San Jose State last season, and now off a bye, host the Spartans who are giving up 223.8 yards on the ground.
8. San Jose State: Last week, I wrote “Iowa State is beatable, but who knows with this team.” Well, this team looks bad. A 44-10 loss against the previously winless Cyclones, who lost to FCS Northern Iowa. With or without QB Kenny Potter, that’s sad.
9. Wyoming: The Cowboys needed two pick-6s to take the lead, but lost 27-24 in the final minutes at Eastern Michigan (which had seven wins the previous four seasons).
10. UNLV: It’s tempting to drop the Rebels down a spot after losing at home in OT to Idaho. The Vandals are improved, but this is not a good sign for UNLV, which ran for 364 yards and still lost. And now QB Johnny Stanton is out 3-4 weeks (knee).
11. Fresno State: Ugh! Right when the Bulldogs looked like they were on the upswing, they blew a 31-0 lead (31-0!) before falling in OT to Tulsa last week.
12. Hawaii: Coach Nick Rolovich faces a Nevada team for which he was the offensive coordinator the previous four seasons. Off a bye, the Warriors are giving sophomore QB Dru Brown his first start.
Dave Southorn
MOUNTAIN WEST STANDINGS
Conference
Overall
Mountain
W
L
PF
PA
W
L
PF
PA
Air Force
1
0
27
20
3
0
112
55
Boise St.
0
0
0
0
3
0
114
62
Colorado St.
0
0
0
0
2
2
101
110
Wyoming
0
0
0
0
2
2
126
135
New Mexico
0
0
0
0
1
2
107
90
Utah St.
0
1
20
27
2
2
106
98
Conference
Overall
West
W
L
PF
PA
W
L
PF
PA
San Diego St.
0
0
0
0
3
0
118
68
Nevada
0
0
0
0
2
2
92
104
Fresno St.
0
0
0
0
1
3
99
146
Hawaii
0
0
0
0
1
3
103
197
San Jose St.
0
0
0
0
1
3
103
158
UNLV
0
0
0
0
1
3
135
132
Friday, Sept. 23
Eastern Michigan 27, Wyoming 24
Saturday, Sept. 24
Purdue 24, Nevada 14
Iowa State 44, San Jose State 10
Minnesota 31, Colorado State 24
Boise State 38, Oregon State 24
Tulsa 48, Fresno State 41, 2OT
Idaho 33, UNLV 30, OT
Air Force 27, Utah State 20
Saturday’s games
Navy at Air Force, 1:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
San Jose State at New Mexico, 2 p.m. (ROOT)
No. 19 San Diego State at South Alabama, 6 p.m. (ESPNews)
Utah State at No. 24 Boise State, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN2)
Wyoming at Colorado State, 8:15 p.m. (ESPNU)
Fresno State at UNLV, 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Nevada at Hawaii, 10 p.m.
