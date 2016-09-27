Boise State vs. Utah State: Your game-day guide to Saturday night

The Boise State football team returns home to Albertsons Stadium to host Utah State on Saturday. Here’s a game-day guide for Bronco fans.
LAST WEEK
▪ Boise State defeated Oregon State, 38-24.
▪ Air Force defeated Utah State, 27-20.
UTAH STATE AT BOISE STATE
▪ When: 8:15 p.m. Saturday
▪ Where: Albertsons Stadium (36,387, FieldTurf), Boise
▪ TV: ESPN2 (Roy Philpott, Tom Ramsey, Alex Corddry). ESPN2 can be found on Cable One (channel 134 or 1134 for HD), DirecTV (209) and Dish (143)
▪ Radio: KBOI 670 AM/KTIK 93.1 FM (Bob Behler, Pete Cavender)
▪ Records: Boise State 3-0 (0-0 Mountain West); Utah State 2-2 (0-1 Mountain West)
▪ Kickoff weather: High 60s and mostly sunny, no chance of precipitation
▪ Vegas line: BSU favored by 20 1/2
▪ All-time series: Boise State leads 15-5
▪ Last five meetings: 2015 — USU def. BSU 52-26; 2014 — BSU def. USU 50-19; 2013 — BSU def. USU 34-23; 2010 — BSU def. USU 50-14; 2009 — BSU def. USU 52-21.
▪ Years as FBS-level program: Boise State (21), Utah State (102)
▪ Bowl appearances: Boise State 16 (11-5); Utah State 10 (4-6)
▪ Number of times ranked in the AP Poll and highest ranking, according to Sports-Reference.com: Boise State — 128 weeks ranked (high of No. 2 in 2010); Utah State — seven weeks ranked (high of No. 10 in 1961)
▪ Did you know? In its 15 all-time wins against Utah State, Boise State is averaging 44.3 points per game. In five losses to the Aggies, the Broncos have averaged 17.2 points per game.
▪ Next road game: at New Mexico, Friday, Oct. 7, 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network
COLOR SCHEME
Fans are asked wear blue or orange, depending on where they are sitting. Students are asked to wear pink.
PARKING
Stadium lots will open eight hours before kickoff for Saturday home games. There is parking at the URS building (720 Park Blvd.). It costs $5 and includes a shuttle to the stadium. There is additional parking at the Civic Plaza complex east of the Ada County Courthouse for $5.
BRONCO WALK
The team will walk from the Student Union Building through campus to the Bleymaier Football Center north of Albertsons Stadium approximately 2 1/2 hours before kickoff of home games, letting fans get an up-close look at the team.
PROHIBITED ITEMS INSIDE THE STADIUM
Weapons, alcohol, artificial noisemakers, outside food/drink, glass bottles/containers, plastic bottles/containers, large bags/backpacks, hard-sided or wheeled bags, umbrellas, coolers, baskets, etc., long-lens cameras, tripods, tape recorders, video recorders, electronic transmitting devices, iPads, tablets and laptops.
NO MORE HUDDLE
A new addition last season, “The Huddle,” will not resume after the Idaho State Board of Education voted in June it would not allow alcohol to be sold to ticketed fans at designated functions before games, unless there is a separate invitation issued to those fans.
It does not affect alcohol service at the Stueckle Sky Center at Albertsons Stadium, or the 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. tailgaiting zone where alcohol is allowed for consumption in designated areas around the stadium and on campus.
Boise State did say it will explore possibly re-opening “The Huddle” in November, but to what extent has yet to be announced.
ALCOHOL
The 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. designated tailgate zone continues this season. Fans 21 and older are allowed to consume alcoholic beverages in opaque plastic cups in designated areas. However, State Board of Education rules remain in effect, based on actions this summer.
FREE DOWNTOWN SHUTTLE
Game-day shuttles will run to and from downtown for each home game this season. Before the game, downtown pickups occur every 15 minutes for two hours prior to game time at:
▪ 6th & Grove
▪ 8th & Main
▪ 11th & Main
▪ 8th between Idaho & Bannock
▪ 8th & Broad
Fans are dropped off on the east side of Albertsons Stadium just off Broadway Avenue. After the game, fans are picked up again on the east side of the stadium and taken back downtown. The shuttle runs for one hour after the game is over.
WEEKLY LUNCHEONS
The Bronco Athletic Association’s weekly Luncheon Series takes place on the sixth floor of the Stueckle Sky Center, with free parking in the west stadium lot.
The luncheons begin at noon and will be held Oct. 10, Oct. 24 and Nov. 7. Football coach Bryan Harsin will speak at all but the Oct. 10 luncheon.
Tickets are available at broncoathleticassociation.com, and can be purchased for $17 in advance, or $20 at the door.
The Bronco Luncheon Series features giveaways and appearances by Athletic Director Curt Apsey, current and former athletes, Buster Bronco and members of the Spirit Squad.
