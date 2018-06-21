Chandler Hutchison makes Boise State history in first round of NBA Draft

The Chicago Bulls selected Boise State star Chandler Hutchison with the 22nd overall pick in the first round of the 2018 NBA Draft on Thursday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Hutchison is the first, first-round pick in program history and the seventh Bronco ever taken in the draft. The last Boise State player taken was also the highest pick in team history — Roberto Bergersen in 1999 (52nd overall).

"I've just had a bunch of people in my corner the whole time I've been at Boise State that just believed in me, even if I didn't see the initial success right away," Hutchison said during the ESPN broadcast after he was picked.

Boise State is just the third current Mountain West Conference school to have a first-rounder in both football and basketball in the same season. Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch was the 19th overall selection in the NFL Draft in April.

“I couldn’t be happier for Chandler and his family,” said Boise State head coach Leon Rice, who was in New York for the draft. “To see years of hard work culminate in a moment like tonight is truly something special. The Chicago Bulls are getting an unselfish, versatile player who will not only be a tremendous addition on the court, but will also be an individual who makes a positive impact in the community of Chicago. We can’t wait to see what the future holds for Chandler as he starts his professional career with a first-class organization like the Bulls.”

Utah accomplished the same feat in 2005 with Alex Smith and Andrew Bogut, and Fresno State followed in 2010 with Ryan Matthews and Paul George, although the Bulldogs were in the Western Athletic Conference at the time.

"Seeing everything he did and all the hard work he put in, I knew he was going to be a NBA player. I think we all did here at Boise State. Just seeing that now come true is kind of a surreal moment," said Bronco teammate Malek Harwell during a draft watch party at Boise State.

Boise State's Chandler Hutchison poses with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after he was picked by the Chicago Bulls in the NBA Draft on Thursday. Kevin Hagen The Associated Press

Hutchison wrapped up his Boise State career this spring tied for first in career wins with 87. The Mission Viejo, Calif., native ranks among the program's career top 10 in points (ninth with 1,478) and rebounds (sixth with 672).

As a senior, Hutchison became the first player in program history to lead the Broncos in points (20.0), rebounds (7.7), assists (3.5) and steals (1.5). He broke the Broncos' single-game scoring record with 44 points against eventual Mountain West Tournament champion San Diego State on Jan. 13.

"It's always good to see someone you played with, someone you know, a friend just get drafted to that level and see his dreams come true. It was just an awesome moment for the whole team and the program as a whole," said Boise State teammate Justinian Jessup.

