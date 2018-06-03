Just one day after moving to town, new Boise State basketball player arrested

Boise State men's basketball guard Patrick Dembley was arrested early Sunday morning and charged with disturbing the peace, a misdemeanor.
Saturday night was just his second night in Boise after moving from Iowa Western Community College. Dembley, a junior, tweeted Friday that he had arrived in Boise to begin summer workouts.
"Boise State is aware of the situation, and will handle appropriately per department policy," a school spokesman said in a statement.
Dembley, 20, was arrested by Boise Police, and booked at the Ada County Jail at 2:40 a.m. Sunday, but was out by 10 a.m. The circumstances surrounding his arrest weren't immediately clear. The Statesman has reached out to Boise Police Department for more details.
A Minneapolis native, Dembley signed with Boise State in December. He averaged 19.9 points per game this past season.
