Senior Chandler Hutchison warms up at Alaska Airlines Arena before Boise State's NIT game against Washington on Wednesday in Seattle.
Boise State Basketball

Live: Follow Boise State men’s basketball vs. Washington in the NIT

By Rachel Roberts

rroberts@idahostatesman.com

March 14, 2018 07:29 PM

SEATTLE

Fourth-seeded Boise State (23-8) takes on No. 5 Washington (20-12) in the first round of the NIT on Wednesday at Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. MT and will be broadcast on ESPN3 and 670 AM.

The Broncos are 1-8 all-time against the Huskies with their last meeting coming on Dec. 23, 1999 — a 72-57 win for Washington. Boise State’s only victory came on Dec. 4, 1998, when the Broncos won 69-61 at Taco Bell Arena.

The winner advances to play Saint Mary’s (29-5), while the loser’s season is over.

Rachel Roberts: 208-377-6422, @byrachelroberts

