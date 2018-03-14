Live: Follow Boise State men’s basketball vs. Washington in the NIT

Fourth-seeded Boise State (23-8) takes on No. 5 Washington (20-12) in the first round of the NIT on Wednesday at Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. MT and will be broadcast on ESPN3 and 670 AM.
The Broncos are 1-8 all-time against the Huskies with their last meeting coming on Dec. 23, 1999 — a 72-57 win for Washington. Boise State’s only victory came on Dec. 4, 1998, when the Broncos won 69-61 at Taco Bell Arena.
The winner advances to play Saint Mary’s (29-5), while the loser’s season is over.
