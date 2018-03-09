More Videos

A’Shanti Coleman’s zero-footer at the buzzer gave the Boise State women's basketball team a 62-60 victory over Nevada on March 9, assuring the Broncos back-to-back Mountain West Tournament championships and their third NCAA Tournament appearance in four seasons. Rachel Roberts rroberts@idahostatesman.com
A'Shanti Coleman's zero-footer at the buzzer gave the Boise State women's basketball team a 62-60 victory over Nevada on March 9, assuring the Broncos back-to-back Mountain West Tournament championships and their third NCAA Tournament appearance in four seasons.

Boise State Basketball

Here’s the buzzer-beater that lifted the Boise State women into the NCAA Tournament

By Rachel Roberts

rroberts@idahostatesman.com

March 09, 2018 12:36 PM

LAS VEGAS

Marta Hermida missed a jumper along the baseline on Boise State’s final possession, but teammate A’Shanti Coleman swooped in just in time for the putback.

Coleman’s shot at the buzzer gave Boise State a 62-60 victory over Nevada, assuring the Broncos back-to-back Mountain West Tournament championships and their third NCAA Tournament appearance in four seasons. Shalen Shaw tipped the rebound to Coleman.

“I was confident that it was going to go in,” Coleman said during the Broncos’ postgame celebration on the court.

The top-seeded Broncos (22-9) trailed No. 7 Nevada (17-16) most of the game but survived in the ultra-tight final minutes with their experienced lineup Friday afternoon at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The Broncos fell behind by as many as 10 points in the third quarter.

“Whenever we are faced with adversity, we just say ‘good’ and roll with it and go hard for every possession,” Coleman said.

Boise State sophomore Riley Lupfer finished with 19 points and was named the tournament MVP. Braydey Hodgins (14 points), Coleman (10) and Shaw (10) also reached double-digit scoring.

Boise State women's basketball coach Gordy Presnell addresses the Broncos in the locker room after their Mountain West Tournament championship win against Nevada. (Video courtesy of Boise State) Chadd Cripeccripe@idahostatesman.com

This story will be updated.

Rachel Roberts: 208-377-6422, @byrachelroberts

Mountain West Tournament schedules

At The Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas

All times Mountain

Women

Monday

Air Force 68, Utah State 54

Nevada 95, San Diego State 84, OT

New Mexico 84, San Jose State 54

Tuesday

Boise State 60, Air Force 46

Colorado State 71, Fresno State 55

Nevada 77, UNLV 73

Wyoming 69, New Mexico 66

Wednesday

Semifinals

Boise State 76, Colorado State 51

Nevada 67, Wyoming 63

Friday

Championship

Boise State 62, Nevada 60

Men

Wednesday

UNLV 97, Air Force 90, OT

Utah State 76, Colorado State 65

Wyoming 74, San Jose State 61

Thursday

Nevada 79, UNLV 74

San Diego State 64, Fresno State 52

Utah State 78, Boise State 75

New Mexico 85, Wyoming 75

Friday

Nevada vs. San Diego State, 7 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Utah State vs. New Mexico, 9:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Saturday

Championship game, 4 p.m. (CBS)

