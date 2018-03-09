Here’s the buzzer-beater that lifted the Boise State women into the NCAA Tournament

Marta Hermida missed a jumper along the baseline on Boise State’s final possession, but teammate A’Shanti Coleman swooped in just in time for the putback.
Coleman’s shot at the buzzer gave Boise State a 62-60 victory over Nevada, assuring the Broncos back-to-back Mountain West Tournament championships and their third NCAA Tournament appearance in four seasons. Shalen Shaw tipped the rebound to Coleman.
“I was confident that it was going to go in,” Coleman said during the Broncos’ postgame celebration on the court.
The top-seeded Broncos (22-9) trailed No. 7 Nevada (17-16) most of the game but survived in the ultra-tight final minutes with their experienced lineup Friday afternoon at the Thomas & Mack Center.
The Broncos fell behind by as many as 10 points in the third quarter.
“Whenever we are faced with adversity, we just say ‘good’ and roll with it and go hard for every possession,” Coleman said.
Boise State sophomore Riley Lupfer finished with 19 points and was named the tournament MVP. Braydey Hodgins (14 points), Coleman (10) and Shaw (10) also reached double-digit scoring.
Mountain West Tournament schedules
At The Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas
All times Mountain
Women
Monday
Air Force 68, Utah State 54
Nevada 95, San Diego State 84, OT
New Mexico 84, San Jose State 54
Tuesday
Boise State 60, Air Force 46
Colorado State 71, Fresno State 55
Nevada 77, UNLV 73
Wyoming 69, New Mexico 66
Wednesday
Semifinals
Boise State 76, Colorado State 51
Nevada 67, Wyoming 63
Friday
Championship
Boise State 62, Nevada 60
Men
Wednesday
UNLV 97, Air Force 90, OT
Utah State 76, Colorado State 65
Wyoming 74, San Jose State 61
Thursday
Nevada 79, UNLV 74
San Diego State 64, Fresno State 52
Utah State 78, Boise State 75
New Mexico 85, Wyoming 75
Friday
Nevada vs. San Diego State, 7 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Utah State vs. New Mexico, 9:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Saturday
Championship game, 4 p.m. (CBS)
