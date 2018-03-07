Boise State locked in on playing ‘explosive’ Utah State in tournament opener

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 337 Leon Rice: 'We have something to prove' Pause 157 Watch highlights of Boise State's tourney win vs. Air Force 33 Lexus Williams’ incredible layup, and other top plays vs. Wyoming 23 Boise State women's basketball team welcomes Mountain West trophy 265 Boise State basketball needs 'everybody pulling the rope' 8 Boise State women hit four shots, including half-courter, in synchronized display 28 Chandler Hutchison misses twice as Boise State falls short 156 Chandler Hutchison: 'Basketball is life for me' 190 Williams on loss at Utah State: 'We can't get comfortable' 10 Here's the controversial hit that ended the Boise State-New Mexico basketball game Video Link copy Embed Code copy

The Boise State men's basketball team opens the Mountain West Tournament against Utah State at 7 p.m. MT on Thursday at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. The Aggies beat the Broncos 71-65 on Feb. 10. Rachel Roberts rroberts@idahostatesman.com

