Boise State sends seniors out on high note with revenge win over Wyoming

The Boise State men’s basketball team honored its seniors the best way it could — with a win.
In a disjointed game that featured 54 total fouls, the Broncos wrapped up their Mountain West Conference regular-season schedule with a 95-87 victory over Wyoming on Saturday at Taco Bell Arena.
It was the final home game for seniors Chandler Hutchison, Chris Sengfelder and Lexus Williams.
Sengfelder totaled a game-leading 24 points with seven rebounds, and Williams matched his career high with 22 points and five assists. Sengfelder sprained an ankle in practice Friday, but was able to play.
Hutchison, who fouled out for the first time this season with 3:13 left in the game, added 11 points, six rebounds and three assists in just 21 minutes of action because of foul trouble.
Boise State (23-7, 13-5) had already secured the No. 2 seed in next week’s Mountain West Tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. The Broncos will play the winner of Wednesday’s first-round game between the No. 7 and No. 10 seeds at 7 p.m. MT on Thursday.
Boise State lost 79-78 in overtime at Wyoming on Jan. 6.
This story will be updated.
