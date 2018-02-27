Boise State 64, San Diego State 53 in women's basketball

Boise State guard Braydey Hodgins drives past San Diego State's Naje Murray Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Boise State guard Riley Lupfer pulls up for a 3-pointer against San Diego State Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Boise State guard Ellie Woerner gets fouled by San Diego State's McKynzie Fort after forcing a turnover Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Boise State senior Shalen Shaw takes the ball up in the paint defended by San Diego State's Khalia Lark and Geena Gomez Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Boise State forward A'Shanti Colemab lays the ball in for a Bronco score on a fast break against San Diego State Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Boise State women's basketball team celebrates a score against San Diego State Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Boise State forward Joyce Harrell chases a loose ball with San Diego State's Maje Murray Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Boise State guard Ellie Woerner drives and scores on San Diego State's Baylee Vanderdoes Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Boise State women's basketball coach Gordy Presnell shouts out the offense during the Broncos' 64-53 win over Mountain West opponent San Diego State Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Boise State guard Braydey Hodgins follows a block by Joyce Harrell to get a shot off away from San Diego State's McKynzie Fort Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Boise State forward A'Shanti Coleman grabs an offensive board and puts it right back up against San Diego State's Te'a Adams Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Boise State guard Marta Hermida pulls up to shoot defended by San Diego State's Geena Gomez Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Boise State senior Shalen Shaw see nothing but the hoop on a shot defended by San Diego State's Khalia Lark Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Boise State senior Shalen Shaw blocks a shot by San Diego State's Baylee Vanderdoes Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Boise State guard Marta Hermida passes the ball into teammate Ellie Woerner during the Broncos' game against San Diego State Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Boise State women's basketball vs. San Diego State Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
